Plenty of crafting in the area this weekend.
Make a vision board with the staff from the Manhattan Public Library, sip some wine and paint at Uncorked Inspiration or create a new piece of décor at Board and Brush. For those wanting to stay home, keep an eye on the library's crafting projects online. Those are done via Zoom.
Here’s a look at some local and area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
Online Adult and Teen Craft Night: 2021 Vision Board, 7-8 p.m.
Create a vision board with goals, ideas, thoughts and dreams for the year. Basic materials and ideas provided.
Register: mhklibrary.org.
Manhattan Public Library, online event.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Jack Frost, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Silly Shark at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Silence at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Winter tree at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday and DIY Doormat Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field vs KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, all day.
Manhattan.
Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth Streets.
Off Road Education Course, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Learn the basics, including safety, preparation, spotter training, proper recovery techniques, trail etiquette and more.
Driver and passenger must have valid driver’s licenses to attend. No one under age 15 will be permitted to attend. Classroom instruction begins at 8 a.m. Complimentary lunch served from 11 a.m. to noon and then hit the trails the rest of the afternoon.
Minimum vehicle requirements: 4WD Lo, factory or aftermarket recovery points and roll bars for removable top vehicles.
Registration: offroadnomads.net. Once class is filled (40 people, 20 rigs), people will be waitlisted.
Randolph VFW, 110 W. Randolph St., Randolph.
Blind Draw Dart Tournament, 3 p.m.
Blind draw, $10 entry fee with cash prizes, 50/50 drawing and drink specials.
Also, M31 concert at 9 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Longhorn Network, K-State Sports Network.
Austin, Texas.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. - dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.