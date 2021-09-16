There will be more people in town this weekend, visiting their loved ones for K-State Family Day.
The fun begins Friday with the 23rd annual Rob Regier Memorial Golf Tournament. It continues back on campus, with a behind the scenes tour of the College of Veterinary Medicine, the Biere Family Undergraduate Student Center grand opening, and a stroll through the K-State Gardens. On Saturday, families who got tickets will be at the Family Day Tailgate at Jardine, while others might visit the open House at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art. The event culminates at the K-State football game at 1 p.m.
For a full list of events, visit k-state.edu/parentsandfamily/familyday.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Oktoberfest, 4-7 p.m.
Fall Beer Tap Takeover, koozie giveaway and special recipe samples.
Also 4-7 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Food and drink specials downtown with special store hours at downtown businesses.
Downtown Manhattan.
Little Apple Duck Dash, 5-8 p.m.
Three winners will be selected for prizes, including a 1 year lease of a Nissan Frontier Truck. Winners at 7:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, 220 S. Fifth St.
Gallery conversation with Doug Barrett, 5:30 p.m.
Join Barrett, a photographer and videographer based in Manhattan, who is creating a portrait of the Yuma Street community and documenting the Black Lives Matter movement in Kansas.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom or in-person at the Beach Museum.
Pickleball Open Play and Tournament, 5:45 p.m.
Sign up for a guaranteed three games. Open doubles and co-rec teams.
Register online: mhkprd.com or bit.ly/3y2sv4g, $15.
DIY Tote Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. Friday, Good Morning Mini Sign Workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday and Castello Cheese Mini Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Nothing About Us Without Us, 7 p.m.
Debra Bolton, Brandon Haddock and LaVerne Bitsie-Baldwin will cover historical myths of Native and Indigenous lives.
Register: events.k-state.edu or tinyurl.com/ksfbpanelsept16.
Bluemont Room, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m.
The Grammy-nominee will perform.
Tickets: $14.50-$129, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Derek Calvin and The All Nighters, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
The Amazing Magic Jack, 9 p.m.
No cost.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Weber State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, Sunny 102.5, kstatesports.com.
Also 1 p.m. Saturday.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Rob Regier Memorial Golf Tournament, 1-7 p.m.
An awards banquet, steak dinner and silent auction.
Registration: $150 per person, teams of four. cancer.k-state.edu.
Colbert Hills Golf Course, 5200 Colbert Hills Drive.
Vaccine Clinic, 3-5 p.m.
Walk-ins for the Pfizer vaccine available. People getting a first dose will receive a $50 gift card to a local grocery store while supplies last.
Manhattan Arts Center Creative Arts Annex, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
State of the University Address, 3:30-5 p.m.
President Richard Myers will present.
Livestream: k-state.edu/facsen/sou/2021.html.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Coffee Hour, 4-5 p.m.
Join international students as they present Argentina via Zoom.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
September Stroll in the K-State Gardens, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Family activities, music, garden item raffel and more.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison.
Paint and Sip: Ghostly Passage, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Monkey at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: For the Love of Coffee at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Nick Rucker with Stewart Ray, 6 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Concert on the Patios, 6:30 p.m.
American Idol contestant Makayla Brownlee will perform.
Tickets: $5 per person. Seating is limited, chairs and blankets are encouraged.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
‘Cats Night Out, 7-9 p.m.
Grab a snack, play games and shop local vendors while listening to local musicians in a Family Day event.
Bosco Student Plaza.
Movie: Cruella (rated PG-13), 8 p.m.
Free with K-State ID. Showings include subtitles.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Punk Rock Night, 8 p.m.
Old Musty Bastards and Head:Space will perform.
No cover.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State 2021 Family Day, all day.
For full schedule: k-state.edu/parentsandfamily/familyday/
K-State.
K-State Choirs’ All-State Prep Day, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
High school students auditioning for the Kansas All-State Choir can rehearse with other students, and K-State faculty to learn the all-state audition music.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon.
Current Stonecreek patients aged 6 months and older can mask up and drive up for a flu vaccine. Enter from Cumberland Road. Regular and high-dose available.
Stonecreek Family Physicians, 4101 Anderson Ave.
Kids Studio: Spider Web Weaving, 10-11 a.m.
Children, geared toward ages 5-10, will learn about the Ferrari Spider and use looms and yarns to weave a design.
Tickets: $10 per child for supplies. First 20 participants. One parent must remain at the MDCC.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
KSU Family Day/Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Beach Museum will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a Gordon Parks Book giveaway.
Beach Museum of Art.
K-State Football vs. Nevada, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Beer, Bands and Barks, 6-9 p.m.
Tickets: $25 in advance, $50 at the door.
A&H Farms, 1374 Collins Lane.
Live music: Evolution, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Konquer the Konza, 7:30 a.m.
A 25K or 10K.
Register: $60-$75, runthekonza.com/raceinformation.
100 Konza Prairie lane.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. UTRGV, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 2-4 p.m.
Pie Party featuring live music.
Riley County Genealogical Society, 2005 Claflin Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails.
Wear comfortable shoes and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Fall Fun Fair and Kickoff, 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Dunk tank, 3-on-3 basketball, inflatables and more.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 4801 Anderson Ave.