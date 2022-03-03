Though it may not be as official as in years past, the bars in Aggieville may be filled with more green than usual this weekend in celebration of Fake Patty’s Day.
Saturday starting at 9 a.m., some local bars are throwing their own Fake Patty’s Day after the Aggieville Business Association said they would no longer throw a full Aggieville celebration of the drinking holiday.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art: Indigenous Aesthetics, 5:30 p.m.
Artists Neal Ambrose Smith and Norman Akers reflect on the use of space and representation in their work.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday and DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Trivia: The Office, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four players. Prizes for the top three teams. No entry fee.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Clarinet Studio Spring Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Biggs and Gustin, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Dallas Wayne Pryor, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Reading by author Lillian Li, 3:30 p.m.
Author of “Number One Chinese Restaurant” will read.
Register: tinyurl.com/lillianlikstate2022.
Via Zoom.
Paint and Sip: Moonstruck, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Brown Cow at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Cypress Mist at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Jazz Night, 6-8 p.m.
Music by the Andy Bell Jazz Trio.
Cost: $5 per person.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Buckets ‘n’ Boards, 7 p.m.
Comedy Percussion Show featuring Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever.
Tickets: $12-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Davis Keats, 7 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
BirdHouse Music: Rick Faris, 7:30 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love), 7:30 p.m.
An opera by Gaetano Donizetti, translated by Ruth and Thomas Martin.
Tickets: $14-$19.50, ksu.universitytickets.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
McCain Auditorium.
An Evening with Eugene Lee Yang, 7:30 p.m.
Hear from one of the Try Guys and former Buzzfeed content creator.
No cost for K-State students with ID. General admission: $15. No presale. Box office opens at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:45 p.m. Cash only.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: WCCN, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 8 p.m. March 5.
Los Angeles, California.
SATURDAY
K-State Women’s Rowing at OU Scrimmage, tbd.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Fake Patty’s Day, 9 a.m.
Aggieville Bars, Aggieville.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Home Show- Flint Hills Home Builders Association, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Also 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Spring Fling, 11 a.m.
Music by Corey Kent, Trent Fletcher Band, Betty the Astronaut and Davis Roe.
Benefitting Konza United Way.
Games, silent auction, and food trucks in the north and south parking area at Brothers.
Brothers Coffee Company, 1437 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Northwestern, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Spring Sip and Shop, noon-4 p.m.
All ages welcome. No entry fee.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
K-State Women’s Basketball at TCU, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Film: “The Batman” (Rated PG-13), 6 p.m.
Get a ticket at noon Friday on the first floor of the K-State Student Union. One free ticket per K-State ID.
AMC Theater.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: WCCN, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Los Angeles, California.
Live music: Kody West with Corey Kent, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Book Signing: Deanna Dikeman, 2-4 p.m.
Meet the artist behind the exhibit “Leaving and Waving.”
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Faculty Recital: Amy Guffey, clarinet, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.