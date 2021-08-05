Grab a mask and the family and hit up Everybody Counts this weekend at the Douglass Recreation Complex Saturday morning.
Several local agencies have come together for this event for the whole family, even Fido.
Beginning at 9 a.m., free health screenings for medical, dental and vision will be available, as well as free COVID-19 vaccines. The screenings will be available through 11 a.m., as well as basic preventative veterinary care for cats and dogs provided by the KSU College of Vet Med.
Meanwhile, booths sponsored by community organizations and activities for children will be open around the 900 block of Yuma Street. Kids can get their face painted and throw bean bags, while teens and older can get educational information and look into volunteer opportunities. Families also can receive food from the Flint Hills Breadbasket from 9 a.m. to noon, or the Harvesters beginning at noon.
The Manhattan Public Library will host a book giveaway beginning at 9 a.m.
A first come, first served brunch will begin at 10 a.m., provided by Hy-Vee.
Masks will be required in buildings where direct health services are provided, and encouraged in outdoor settings.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Fall Gardening webinar, 6 p.m.
Join Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Lori Lohrenz as she discusses “Turning Dirt into Soil: The Miracle of the Microbes.”
Register: 316-261-8500 or via the Wichita Public Library website.
Via Zoom.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Pretend Friend, 6 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Backyard Games, 6:30 p.m.
Also Back-to-School Bash at 9:30 a.m., Saturday Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and DIY Bench Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Boy Band SINGO, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Cauy Hayes, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave., Ste. A.
FRIDAY
Milford Lake Rockfest, 7 p.m.
A two day concert experience.
Friday: Drunk Monkey, 7 p.m.; Paramount, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday: Kill reek Rising, 5 p.m.; Crosswind, 7 p.m.; The Warrior Kings, 9:15 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$55. Call for camping reservations: 463-4000 ext. 1 or online.
Acorns Resort and RV Park at Milford Lake, 3710 Farnum Creek Road, Milford.
Pool Tournament, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Street Lanes, 313 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live Theater: The Revolutions, 7:30 p.m.
Four beautiful women lose their heads in a girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution.
Contains strong language.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military and students.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Brew to Shoe, 7 a.m.
8K and 4K and races.
Cost: $10-$30, brew2shoe.com.
Poyntz Avenue.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Yard Art Classics Car Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Join the club for the 30th annual event with antique, sports and classic cars, as well as trucks and motorcycles.
Enter at 12th and Fremont streets.
Manhattan City Park.
Car auction, 9 a.m.-noon.
Mike’s Wrecker Service, 161 McDowell Creek Road.
Walk with a Doc, 9 a.m.
Meet the doctors, hear a brief health talk and walk around Anneberg Park with them. Pets welcome.
More information: walkwithadoc.org.
Stonecreek Family Physicians, 4101 Anderson Ave.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Bring your car and look around with a cup of complimentary coffee and a donut.
Also Tread Talk: 1970 Plymouth Superbird. Brain Strouts will discuss the racer for approximately 30 minutes. All ages welcome, regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Schnitzelfest, noon-8 p.m.
Beer garden, schnitzel and more.
Chef Manfred will serve up a portion of schnitzel and traditional German salads and brotchen. Dessert will be available for an extra charge, as well as sodas. Live music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A face painter on site will paint children’s faces; not included with the ticket price.
Cost: $7.99-$19.99, lazy-t-ranch-adventures.mazeplay.com/
Lazy T Ranch Adventures and Guest House, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Water Safari and Water Matters Day, noon-4 p.m.
Learn about the importance of water use through fun and educational activities. Funds raised through the event support water-related projects.
Free admission for children under 12 years old.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Live music: No Bow Tie, 2-5 p.m.
Also Matthew Mulnix, 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Summer Splash, 4-6 p.m.
Come to the Milford State Park Splash Pad to beat the heat with the family.
No charge, but $5 per day vehicle park entry pass.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road, Milford.
Reggae Night Party, 5 p.m.
Join the staff for a night of Caribbean music and Jamacian food.
Jammin Jamaican Food Truck will serve food until 9 p.m., and DJ S. Ranx will play vinyls from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Best Dressed awards given around 8:30 p.m.
No entry fee.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Theatre Auditions: Forever Plaid, 7-9 p.m.
Looking for four guys with great voices with an appreciation for classic barbershop quartet harmonies and melodies. A musical comedy will follow Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie through their journey to become Forever Plaid.
Performances: Sept. 24-26, Oct. 1-3 and 8-10.
Fill out an audition form in advance: manhattanarts.org/148/Theatre-Auditions.
Also Monday, 7-9 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.