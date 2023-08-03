Receive free health screenings, food and clothing at Everybody Counts Saturday morning.
Fido can even get in on the action, with free basic veterinary care for cats and dogs provided by K-State’s veterinary school.
There will also be a free brunch provided by Hy-Vee, starting at 10 a.m.
No ride to get to the Douglass Recreation Complex? No worries, as the ATA buses will give free rides city-wide that day, and certain buses will be stopping at the 900 block of Yuma Street.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
DIY Night for Adults and Teens: Plant Propagation, 7 p.m.
Registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 8:15 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Hy-Vee.
Manhattan City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5-10 minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
Movie Night, 4 p.m.
Navy Federal Credit Union presents Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Bring chairs.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Movie Night, 6 p.m.
MHK Play Studio presents The Sandlot.
Tickets: $5, mhkplaystudio.as.me.
MHK Play Studio, 910 Commons Place.
Paint and Sip: Tranquil Landing, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Night Seascape at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Lighthouse at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Topsy-Turvy: A Musical Revue, 7:30 p.m.
Monologues and songs performed in unconventional ways.
Tickets: $13-22, manhattanarts.org.
Also 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 and 13.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Park Yoga, 8 a.m.
Bring a mat.
Girl Scout Little House.
Everybody Counts, 9 a.m.-noon.
Free health screenings, basic veterinary care for cats and dogs, clothing and food distribution and more. Free brunch by Hy-Vee at 10 a.m., first come, first served. Free ATA bus rides city-wide.
Douglass Recreation Complex, 900 Yuma St.
Tallgrass Tour: History of Flight, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Visit the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, then lunch at Lonnie Q’s BBQ and Combat Air Museum. Ages 8+. Tour leaves at 9 a.m. Participants pay for lunch.
Tickets: $25-$30, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726 or Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
A complimentary cup of coffee and cars.
Also Tread Talk: 1930 Cadillac 452 V16 at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Abandoned Car Auction, 9 a.m.
No dealer’s license required. Cars sold as is.
Mike’s Wrecker Service, 161 McDowell Creek Road.
Eclectic Charm Outdoor Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
2125 Fort Riley Lane.
Little Apple Flea Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
K-State Soccer at Missouri State, noon.
Springfield, Missouri.
Water Safari and Water Matters Day, noon-4:30 p.m.
A day of water conservation and water play.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Celebrate 90 Years of Sunset Zoo, 6:30 p.m.
Game show trivia about the zoo. Adults only event.
Tickets: $10, sunsetzoo.com.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Live music: Old Sound, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
SUNDAY
Eat, Drink, Shop KANSAS, noon-4 p.m.
Pop-up with Kansas vendors.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Ice Cream Social, 1-3 p.m.
Wildcat 4-H members will have ice cream, pie and other desserts at the annual event. Free will offering will support the club.
Keats Park Shelter.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.