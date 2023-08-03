08032023-mer-new-planyourweekend-1
Buy Now

Sunflower Children’s Collective executive director Carson Kober, left, creates a large bubble as Kay’shawnee Manuel, 7, gets ready to jump and pop it during Everybody Counts on Aug. 6, 2022, outside of the Douglass Recreation Complex. This year’s event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

 Staff photos by Lewis Marien

Receive free health screenings, food and clothing at Everybody Counts Saturday morning.

Fido can even get in on the action, with free basic veterinary care for cats and dogs provided by K-State’s veterinary school.