Sunscreen up for Everybody Counts this Saturday at the Douglass Recreation Complex, 900 Yuma St.
Families can get connected with local resources, as well as receive some free health screenings, and vaccinations. And don’t forget about Fido! KSU College of Vet Med will offer some basic preventative veterinary cats and dogs. Meanwhile, kids can play outdoor lawn games, get temporary tattoos and more.
The fun starts at 9 a.m., wrapping up around 1 p.m.
Hy-Vee will provide a free first-come, first-served brunch from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Also, don’t worry about getting there. The ATA bus will arrive and depart on route 1 on the :27 and :55 each hour.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
Reggae Night Party, 5-8 p.m.
DJ S. Ranx will be spinning Caribbean music, and Jammin Jamaican Cuisine Food Truck will be on site.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Ian Batey, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Stranger Cocktails, 8 p.m.
Dress as your favorite character, or in 80s garb, and drink specialty cocktails.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Sounds of Manay, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Manhattan City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
See a 5- to 10-minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Paint and Sip: Aurora Forest, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Daisy at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Just Bee at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
“Bonnie and Clyde,” 7:30 p.m.
The criminal love story, brought to the stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Rally in the Valley, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Everybody Counts, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Community booths, free health screenings, food and clothing distribution and more.
Masks recommended in the building but not required.
Douglass Recreation Complex, 900 Yuma St.
Back to School Bash, 10 a.m.-noon.
Bounce houses, food and school supplies. All ages welcome.
Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave.
Water Safari and Water Matters Day, noon-4:30 p.m.
Programming devoted to water.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak Street.
K-State Soccer vs. Missouri State, 1 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Drop-in Dance Class; West Coast Swing, 2 p.m.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
All Things Corn, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Corn sampling, corn eating competition, and corn hole tournament for Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Ogden Bike Swap, 1-3 p.m.
Bring a rideable bike and take home a new one.
Black Business Month Day Party and Networking, 2-6 p.m.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: The Pages, 6 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Audition: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7-9 p.m.
Most roles are 18 or older.
Be prepared to dance, sing and read a scene from the show for the audition. Prepare 16 bars of a song with sheet music for accompanist. Complete audition form in advance.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.