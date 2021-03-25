The Easter Bunny will be hopping around town a week early to celebrate.
Eggs will be hiding around yards and businesses next weekend as Christians recognize Easter on Sunday, April 4, a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the tomb he was buried in three days earlier. However, some places, like The Homestead and St. Thomas More will have eggs for kids this weekend.
In case you were wondering, some lore states the Easter Bunny originally started similarly to Santa Claus, judging whether kids had been good or naughty and leaving things for the good ones. The eggs the bunny leaves behind symbolize fertility, as Jesus began a rebirth, and in some traditions, the bunny itself symbolizes fertility.
In Australia, kids await the Easter Bilby, an endangered marsupial.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art, 5:30 p.m.
A livestream conversation with artist Caroline Thorington, a printmaker featured in the Beach Museum’s exhibition, Two by Two.
Register for the program at beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Ranching in Wabaunsee County, 7 p.m.
Watch Barb Downey of Downey Ranch and Amy Langvardt of Lyons Ranch discuss ranching in the county. The video will be posted on the Volland Store’s website at 7 p.m. and remain up for future viewing.
Beer Bingo, 7 p.m.
Seating limited to arrive early for a seat. Bring your knowledge of IPAs and stouts.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Cox and Box, The Film, 7:30 p.m.
See the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players perform in the one-act show.
Tickets: $15-$25, mccain.k-state.edu.
Also 7:30 p.m. March 26 and 2 p.m. March 28.
Via livestream.
FRIDAY
Cover the Cruiser, 10 a.m.
The Special Olympic of Kansas will hold a fundraiser to support Special Olympics athletes.
Walmart, 101 Bluemont Ave.
Reading by author L.L. McKinney, 3:30 p.m.
Writer and poet Leatrice “Elle” McKinney, named one of The Root’s 100 most influential African Americans of 2020, will read some of her work.
Registration required: tinyurl.com/mckinneykstate.
Coffee Hour: Indonesia, 4 p.m.
Join International Student and Scholar Services for a forum for international students to showcase their home countries, including the culture and geography.
Log in details: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Teen Zoom Game: Dungeons and Dragons, 5 p.m.
Teens in ninth through twelfth grades can sign up to play with pre-made characters with Dungeon Master Dan Ireton. All experience levels welcome. Grab bags containing supplies will be available the week before in the Children’s Room entrance.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Via Zoom.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Flashlight Vigil: Stop AAPI Hate, 6 p.m.
Following the shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, which left eight dead, help honor the victims and others who have lost their lives to anti-Asian violence.
City Park.
Paint and Sip: Moon Deer, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Party Penguin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: For the Love of Coffee at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
After Hours: Walt Quizney Night, 6 p.m.
Login on Kahoot! For multiple rounds of trivia. In person seating limited to 50 people, then digital only.
Via Zoom.
DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday and Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Pick your project, wood, finish and create a piece of home decor. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Riley County High School Theatre Presents: “Big Fish” the musical, 7 p.m.
Based on the book by John August, the show follows Edward Bloom and his son Will.
Open to the public, masks required, seating limited.
Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for students; sold at the door.
Also Saturday.
Riley County High School, south gym, 12451 Fairview Church Road, Riley.
Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.
Cock N Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Easter Egg Hunt and Fun at the Homestead, 9 a.m.
Activities, animal access and an egg hunt at the farm. Only 50 children per session. Times at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. If the day gets rained out, make up day will be April 3.
RSVP: rohlinghomestead.com.
Rohling Homestead, 481 Airport Road.
Easter Egg Drive-Thru Event, 9:30 a.m.
Stay in the car and receive Easter goodie bags with eggs, snacks and crafts. One bag per child.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Morgan Family Lecture: Antique Fuel Pumps, 11 a.m.
Presenter Eric Artzer will present information on a trip down memory lane. Cost is included with regular museum admission, while members attend free.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Musical Pick ‘n’ Mix, 1 p.m.
Let the kids try out a new instrument and make tons of noise.
Register: missemily039musicschool.setmore.com, or Facebook: Miss Emily’s Music School.
Miss Emily’s Music School, 2726 Amherst Ave., Spc. C.
Live music: M31, 7:30 p.m.
No cost.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Taj Mahal and Fantastic Negrito, 8 p.m.
Hear separate and collaborative Grammy award-winning frields.
Tickets: $18-$80, mccain.k-state.edu.
Via livestream.
Live music: Giovannie and The Hired Guns, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7.
Tickets: thehatksu.com, $10.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon.
Check out what’s under the hood of some of the museum’s cars.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Wayne State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery for a map. Bring walking shoes, water and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga with Annie Spence, 4:30 p.m.
Jessa Voos of Chapter Five Yoga will lead an all-levels yoga session followed by guest speaker Anneliese Spence, founder and owner of Unbreakable Strength Co.
Bring your own mat and mask.
No cost, but registration required. Check in through the Blue Sage Gallery on the Southeast corner of the building.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.