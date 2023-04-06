The Easter Bunny will be busy around Manhattan this weekend.
The bunny will hop by A&H Farm and Liquid Art Winery, and drop off some eggs for the adults to hunt for on Friday night. Additionally, take pictures with the bunny at Manhattan Town Center on Friday or Saturday.
On Saturday, the bunny will be back at A&H Farm, this time leaving eggs for kids to hunt, then hop over to Hy-Vee for the grocery store’s celebration of the holiday. The vendors at the Downtown Farmers Market will also have some eggs for kids who want to hunt while their parents shop.
Many churches will also be hosting egg hunts; check Page A4 in Thursday’s Mercury or church websites for more information.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Connecting to Feminism: Women Artists at K-State, 5:30 p.m.
A panel including Geraldine Craig, Rebecca Heckemann, Nancy Morrow, Mervi Pakaste and Terri Schmidt.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Paint and Sip: Daisy at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Tiny TIger at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Moonstruck at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Baseball at Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Also 6:30 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
Watch, listen, live stats: Longhorn Network, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
Studio Recital: Amy Rosine’s students, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
The Commodores, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19.50-$139, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
80s Vinyl Night, 8 p.m.
Lanie and Hailey from The Wildcat will DJ.
Bring your own records to play.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Cole Harris, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Selfies with the Easter Bunny, 5-7 p.m.
Suggested donation: $5.
Manhattan Town Center.
Beer and Bingo Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Pick a project and create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: $73, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Hoppin’ in the Hops: An Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 6:30 p.m.
Over $2,000 worth of prizes. Open to adults age 21 or older.
Tickets: $28+, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/hoppin-in-the-hops-2023.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Karaoke, 7 p.m.
The American Legion Pearce-Keller Post No. 17, 114 McCall Road.
Bunny Hides the Booze, 7 p.m.
An adult Easter egg hunt, with prizes of pizzas, wine, cider and more. No cost to participate, but only open to adults 21 or older.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Easter egg hunt with the vendors.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Egg-Stravaganza Photo Op Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
A photographer will be onsite with props for photos with the tulips.
Suggested donation of $20.
K-State Gardens.
Farm Fun with the Bunny and Egg Hunt, 9 a.m.
Tickets: $16.99, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/breakfast-with-the-bunny-and-egg-hunt.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Dance for a Cure, 10 a.m.-noon.
K-State Dance will host classes in jazz, modern and hip hop to raise funds for the Mid-America Chapter of the ALS Association. Suggested donation of $2 per person.
Nichols Hall.
Easter Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Easter bunny, petting zoo, balloons and more.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Kansas, noon.
Manhattan.
Beginner Rumba Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Search for Simurgh, 2 p.m.
Migrate through a forest of stories.
For ages 8 and older.
Also 7:30 p.m.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Selfies with the Easter Bunny, 2-4 p.m.
Suggested donation: $5.
Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Soccer vs Colorado, 7 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Easter.
Business hours may vary.