If your kid loves running around, holding baskets or looking for plastic eggs hidden in the grass, it’s about to be the best weekend of the year.
Across the highway from Junction City to Wamego, there are plenty of patches of grass that will be filled with plastic eggs, which will be filled with goodies. Several churches will be hosting egg hunts for their members and their families, but anyone can participate in Manhattan, Ogden or Wamego city parks, or drive through the Hy-Vee parking lot in Manhattan to grab some goodies.
This is not an exhaustive list of all the egg hunts, but there are plenty here.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Flint Hills Discovery Center 10-Year Celebration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Music from Derrick Doty and Melissa Atchison, cake, giveaways and more. Throughout the weekend, get 10 percent off memberships and gift shop purchases.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Third Thursday Make and Take Workshop, 5:30 p.m.
Also FriYay! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Backyard Games Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Texas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Recital: Trumpet Ensemble and Horn Choir, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: The Black Creatures, 8 p.m.
Gavin Larios and Alexus Dunuay perform.
Tickets: 21 and older, $10; 18-20, $15, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Johnny Kaw’s 1218 ½ Moro St.
Live music: Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Rowing at SIRA Championships, all day.
Also Saturday.
Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Meet the artists, 5-7 p.m.
Meet Melanie Johnson and Kim Taggart, the artists behind the current galleries.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Paint and Sip: Cowgirl, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Easter Bunny at 10 a.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Pastel Poppy at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Belleza Latina, 6-7 p.m.
A scholarship contest with five contestants showcasing their education, heritage and achievements.
For tickets: kstateupc.com.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Bunny Hides the Booze, 7-8 p.m.
Guests will hunt for eggs, which contain numbers that correspond to the prizes. Limit two eggs and prizes per person. Prizes include Liquid Art glassware, ciders, pizza and more.
No cost to participate.
All participants must be 21 and older.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Junior Recital: Paige Padgett, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State In-A-Chord Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at Hawkeye Invitational, all day.
Also Sunday.
Iowa City, Iowa.
Legislative Coffee, 7:30-9 a.m.
Local legislators give updates from the Capitol and answer questions.
Register: manhattan.org.
K-State Office Park, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Easter Egg Hunt, 8:30 a.m.
Children ages 0-12 can hunt for eggs, and visit the Easter Bunny. Coffee and donuts available.
Ogden City Park.
Easter Family Drive-Thru, 9 a.m.-noon.
Drive the family through the HyVee Parking Lot and receive goodies.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
Children in fifth grade or younger can participate.
To donate: kara@wamegochamber.com, 785-456-7849.
Wamego City Park.
Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.
Manhattan Lions Club hosts annual event for children ages 1-9.
Manhattan City Park.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs South Dakota, 10 a.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Egg Hunting at the Farm, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pictures with the Easter bunny and a leisurely hunt during an assigned timeslot.
Tickets: $15-$40, ahfarm.ticketspice.com.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Drag Queen Story Hour, 10:30 a.m.
Bring a pillow or blanket to sit on.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Kansas, noon.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Single Time Swing Class, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Pet Adoption Event, 3-5 p.m.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
Birdhouse Music: National Park Radio, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Husband and wife Stefan and Kerrie Szabo perform.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Composition Recital: Ryan Keith, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
SUNDAY
Easter.