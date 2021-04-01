It’ll be hard to miss the Easter Bunny this weekend.
In addition to hopping by several religious services, the egg-carrying rabbit will be at the Downtown Farmers Market, Hy-Vee, Liquid Art Winery and A & H Farm. Eggs will be hidden all over those places and more, including several church lawns and Northview Park.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend, including where the Easter Bunny will be and when:
THURSDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Tree-mendous Trees, 6 p.m.
K-State Extension Master Gardener Donna Wise will talk about the ways trees change the environment.
Registration: 316-261-8500 or via the Wichita Public Library website. No cost.
Via Zoom.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Kansas, all day.
Also all day Saturday.
Manhattan.
Paint and Sip: Rainbow Flower, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Dinosaur at 10 a.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Dotted Flower at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Bunny Hides the Booze, 7 p.m.
The winery bunny will hide 50 eggs throughout the Liquid Art Winery and Estate with prizes. Limit two eggs and prizes per person, which can be redeemed that evening.
No cost to participate, open to guests 21 years old and up.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Blind Boys of Alabama Easter Weekend Special, 8 p.m.
Hear gospel singer for a special livestream from the City Winery in Nashville.
Tickets: $18-$25, mccain.k-state.edu.
Live Music: Mike Greim Back on the Bottle, 8 a.m.
Country and rock music.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SATURDAY
Fancy Creek Trail Races, 8 a.m.
Single track trail race. Choice of one loop or two loops, approximately 5 and 10 miles.
Tickets: $30-$35, via ChronoTrack.
Fancy Creek State Park, Randolph.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
The Easter Bunny will be hopping around the small business vendors from 9 a.m. to noon. Each vendor will have eggs hidden around their tables. Those who find eggs should take the contents, but leave the egg with the vendor. One egg per child, per table.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Easter Family Drive-Thru, 9 a.m.
Follow the posted signs so kids can retrieve their goodies. Llamas, goats and rabbits will be at the event.
Hy-Vee Parking Lot.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.
Bring a car and enjoy a cup of coffee and a donut while looking through the lot.
Also Featured Car Talk: 1981 DeLorean at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Pick Your Project Parent and Child Workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pick a project and finish and create a piece of home decor. The Easter Bunny will hop by during the studio session. Recommended for ages 7 and older. Each child will receive a treat.
Ticket: $68 per adult, $25 per child, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Easter Weekend at Wonder Workshop, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Play Easter-themed games and craft with the staff.
Registration: wonderworkshop.org/events.
Wonder Workshop, 506 S. Fourth St.
Walk the Bunny Trail, 11:30 a.m.
Similar to the Trunk or Treat Halloween set-ip, bring kids and their baskets and walk the bunny trail for eggs and treats.
The Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Live music: No Bow Tie, 2-5 p.m.
Tables will be spaced and set up for groups up to four.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Hoppin’ in the Hops Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 6:30 p.m.
Adults 21 and older can play for a chance to win over $1,000 worth of prizes. One drink and a t-shirt are included with ticket purchase. Bring a flashlight or charged phone to hunt in the dark. Eggs per person will be limited. Dress appropriately for the weather, as the hunt will be outside. Undercover will perform.
Tickets: $42 per person, ahfarm.ticketspirce.com/hoppin-in-the-hops
A & H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
SUNDAY
Easter
Open Trail Days and Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring comfortable walking shoes, water and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Woodcock Walk, 6:30 p.m.
K-State biologists Dan Sullins and Bram Verheijen will lead small groups into the Willis prairie to seek out the American Woodcock, which passes through Kansas in early spring.
No cost but registration required. Bring binoculars and a flashlight if needed.
Tickets: eventbrite.com, search Woodcock Walk or through the Facebook event.
Prariewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.