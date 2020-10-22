Pour some sugar in the kids candy bags this weekend.
While the main event is next weekend, this weekend has a few opportunities for some candy at SPOOKtacular at Sunset Zoo throughout the weekend, in Aggieville on Friday afternoon and a drive-through event on Saturday at the American Legion.
Check out the arts calendar in Sunday’s paper on page D7 for a guide to next weekend’s candy haul.
Here are some area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
SPOOKtacular, 4:30 p.m.
The zoo will be decorated, including a burlap maze, but there will not be candy stations this year. Everyone will receive a premade goodie bag of candy.
Thursday is reserved for at-risk populations. The event will be limited to 240 each night.
Tickets: $5.50 for adults, $3.50 for children. Friends of Sunset Zoo receive $1 off admission. Pre-purchase tickets through sunsetzoo.com. No cost for children ages 2 and under.
Through Oct. 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m. nightly.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak Street.
Power to the People webinar: The Power of Free Speech, 6:30 p.m.
Speaker David Hudson of Belmont University will discuss free speech via Zoom.
Visit events.k-state.edu or civiced.org for more information and the link.
Jazz Night on the Patios, 6:30 p.m.
A group of K-State students will perform Afro-Caribbean styles.
Cost: $10 entrance fee, some of which goes toward K-State School of Music, Theatre, and Dance scholarships.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Volleyball vs Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also, Friday.
Bramlage Coliseum.
FRIDAY
Trick or Treat the ‘Ville, 3-5 p.m.
All participating businesses will wear gloves and masks when handing out prepackaged candy. One-way walking traffic through the district and streets will be blocked off. Costumes recommended.
International Coffee Hour: Paraguay, 4 p.m.
Learn about topics and issues concerning a country’s culture, history and politics from a student presenter.
Via Zoom.
Website: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Paint & Sip: Purple Frog, 6 p.m.
Also, Paint & Sip: Simply Meant to Be at 6 p.m Saturday, and Paint & Sip: Wine Diva at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $32.
For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro Street.
Double Sided Porch Sign or Planter Box, 6:30 p.m.
Also, SaturDIY Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Saturday and Make and Take Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Soccer at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now at ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Waco, Texas.
Film: Parasite, 7 p.m.
A social distancing showing of the Academy Award-winning film. Rated R. Limited capacity to 40 people, first-come first-serve. Masks required. Showing will have subtitles.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
After Hours: Kindred Spirits webinar, 7 p.m.
Hear tales of the paranormal from the hosts of the Travel Channel series “Kindred Spirits,” Amy Brni and Adam Berry.
Via Zoom. Session information will be released closer to the day of the event at kstateupc.com.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Buddy Poppy drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization is holding its annual Buddy Poppy drive.
The fundraising provides money for the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home For Children.
Hy-Vee, 601 North Third Place.
K-State Football (No. 20) vs Kansas, 11 a.m.
Watch: FS1, K-State Sports Network
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Drive through Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m.
Receive pre-packaged Halloween bags.
American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
Elton Dan and the Rocket Band with Gypsies, Doves and Dreams, 6 and 8 p.m.
Tribute show for Elton John and Stevie Nicks. Kansas City native Kim Osborne performs.
Tickets: $35 for one or $50 for both showings. Columbiantheatre.com or 456-2029.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Scary Maze, 7-9 p.m.
Ride freakish hayrides and jump in the maze with Britt’s staff “assisting” along the way.
Britt’s Farm, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
SUNDAY
K-State Intramural and Wildcat Run for Wellness virtual 5K.
Run, jog or walk a 5k at a place, time and location of your choosing.
Register: recservices.k-state.edu. Download the Strava Running app, connect with K-State Intramural Programs. Results uploaded through the app.
Through Oct. 31.
K-State Soccer vs TCU, noon.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Buser Family Stadium.
STEM Spooktacular, 2 p.m.
Explore the difference between exothermic and endothermic reactions from home. Clear a space, as things may get messy.
Cost: $75. Includes an experiment kit for one person to complete a Matter Monster and Ghost Glove, a spooky drink and a live step-by-step experiment with Dr. Evan Esquire. One-third of the cost is for the experiment kit, and the rest is a donation to Sunflower CASA. Additional Matter Monster kits can be purchased for $25.
Zoom link will be sent after registration.
Andy McKee, 7:30 p.m.
The acoustic guitarist will perform virtually as part of the McCain Connected Virtual Series.
To view livestream, visit mccain.k-state.edu at the time of the concert.