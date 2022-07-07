TyWoo and friends will be ready to read this Saturday for Drag Story Hour at Public Hall in Aggieville.
The reading will raise money for True Colors, a local non-profit providing support services to queer and transgender youth.
TyWoo, a Manhattan native, is scheduled to start the reading at 10 a.m.
Here’s a look at some local events this weekend.
THURSDAY
Voter Education and Awareness, 5-6 p.m.
The League of Women Voters and Nathaniel Birkhead, the political science department head at K-State, will discuss.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Vinyl Night, 7 p.m.
Bring records for the crowd to enjoy. This week’s theme: records to make babies to.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Betty the Astronaut, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five-to-10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Paint and Sip: First Light, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Island Palms at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Sunset Sailing at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
No Stone Unturned Foundation Gala and Auctions, 6 p.m.
Program begins at 7 p.m. Golf tickets for Friday and Saturday are still available.
Tickets: $125, one.bidpal.net/2022wfns/.
The Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: projects and costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Arts in the Park: Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Live music: Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Paddle, 9 a.m.
Depart boat ramp Tuttle Creek River Pond in your vessel at 9 a.m. for a 2-mile paddle. Arrive back at boat ramp for lunch.
Cost: $15-$45.
Linear Trail Head.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
See classics, exotics, and more with free donuts and coffee.
Also Tread Talk: George Barris at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Drag Story Hour, 10 a.m.
TyWoo and other special guests will read to raise money for True Colors, a local non-profit providing services to queer and transgender youth.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
Schnitzelfest, noon-8 p.m.
Ticket includes homemade schnitzel dinner and water. Beer garden with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for sale, as well as desserts. Live polka band from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beer discounts for those wearing dirndls or lederhosen.
Tickets: $17.99-$19.99 clickntix.com/e/schnitzelfest-2022.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Warm Fuzzy: Volland Opening Reception, 1-4 p.m.
Free admission. Artist Eric Sall will speak at 2 p.m.
The Volland Store, 23098 Volland Road, Alma.
Waltz Drop-In Class, 2 p.m.
No dance experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair or blankets to view “The Lorax.”
Riley County Family Child Resource Center.
Tacos, Tarot and Ghosts, oh my!, 6 p.m.
A paranormal road trip around Wamego.
Tickets: $50, 785-456-8090 and ask for Stephanie.
Toto’s Tacoz, 515 Lincoln Ave.
Live music: Kelley Hunt Acoustic Quartet, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$25.
Also Songwriting Workshop at 1 p.m. Bring your own paper and pencil for a no cost 90 minute workshop for anyone ages 15 or older. No instruments. Pre-register: manahttanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. Bring your own yoga mat. Suggested donation: $10.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.