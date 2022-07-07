TyWoo and friends will be ready to read this Saturday for Drag Story Hour at Public Hall in Aggieville.

The reading will raise money for True Colors, a local non-profit providing support services to queer and transgender youth.

TyWoo, a Manhattan native, is scheduled to start the reading at 10 a.m.

Here’s a look at some local events this weekend.

THURSDAY

Voter Education and Awareness, 5-6 p.m.

The League of Women Voters and Nathaniel Birkhead, the political science department head at K-State, will discuss.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

Vinyl Night, 7 p.m.

Bring records for the crowd to enjoy. This week’s theme: records to make babies to.

Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.

Live music: Betty the Astronaut, 8 p.m.

Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.

FRIDAY

Splash of Science, noon.

See a five-to-10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.

Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.

Paint and Sip: First Light, 6 p.m.

Also Paint and Sip: Island Palms at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Sunset Sailing at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

No Stone Unturned Foundation Gala and Auctions, 6 p.m.

Program begins at 7 p.m. Golf tickets for Friday and Saturday are still available.

Tickets: $125, one.bidpal.net/2022wfns/.

The Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.

FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.

Also Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Friday.

Tickets: projects and costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

Arts in the Park: Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.

Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.

Live music: Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.

The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.

SATURDAY

Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

Little Apple Paddle, 9 a.m.

Depart boat ramp Tuttle Creek River Pond in your vessel at 9 a.m. for a 2-mile paddle. Arrive back at boat ramp for lunch.

Cost: $15-$45.

Linear Trail Head.

Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.

See classics, exotics, and more with free donuts and coffee.

Also Tread Talk: George Barris at 11 a.m.

Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

Drag Story Hour, 10 a.m.

TyWoo and other special guests will read to raise money for True Colors, a local non-profit providing services to queer and transgender youth.

Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.

Schnitzelfest, noon-8 p.m.

Ticket includes homemade schnitzel dinner and water. Beer garden with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for sale, as well as desserts. Live polka band from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beer discounts for those wearing dirndls or lederhosen.

Tickets: $17.99-$19.99 clickntix.com/e/schnitzelfest-2022.

Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.

Warm Fuzzy: Volland Opening Reception, 1-4 p.m.

Free admission. Artist Eric Sall will speak at 2 p.m.

The Volland Store, 23098 Volland Road, Alma.

Waltz Drop-In Class, 2 p.m.

No dance experience or partner necessary.

Cost: $15 per person, free for private lesson students.

Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.

Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair or blankets to view “The Lorax.”

Riley County Family Child Resource Center.

Tacos, Tarot and Ghosts, oh my!, 6 p.m.

A paranormal road trip around Wamego.

Tickets: $50, 785-456-8090 and ask for Stephanie.

Toto’s Tacoz, 515 Lincoln Ave.

Live music: Kelley Hunt Acoustic Quartet, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $13-$25.

Also Songwriting Workshop at 1 p.m. Bring your own paper and pencil for a no cost 90 minute workshop for anyone ages 15 or older. No instruments. Pre-register: manahttanarts.org.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

SUNDAY

Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.

Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.

No pets. No cost.

Also Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. Bring your own yoga mat. Suggested donation: $10.

Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.

