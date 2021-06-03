The weather forecast and slate of events want you to go outside this weekend.
The first Arts in the Park performance is Friday at City Park. Each Friday through the end of July, see music acts play in the park.
On Saturday, hit up the Downtown Farmers Market, the Little Apple Flea Market and Cars and Coffee around town.
And on Sunday, see some more cars, then go for a hike either around Prairiewood Reserve or through the Konza Prairie for the Wildflower Walk.
But don’t feel peer pressured: there are plenty of other options to stay inside as well.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art: Manhattan murals, 5:30 p.m.
Join a livestream conversation discussing the murals in downtown Manhattan. Aileen June Wang, Beach Museum curator, Jessica Tegethoff of Incite MHK, and artist Nick Fisher who painted a mural in downtown will discuss.
Registration: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Joey Henry’s Dirty Sunshine Club, 6-8:30 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Beginner Quilting Workshop Series, 6-7 p.m.
Join a class designed for first-time quilters.
Basic sewing skills needed, and participants are encouraged to attend all five classes. Includes a free quilt book.
Register: events.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
Disney SINGO, 7 p.m.
Prizes each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Stephen Rae, 8-10 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
In Motion Dance Company Spring Showcase, 6 p.m.
Manhattan’s In Motion Dance Company presents an exhibition of their work.
Tickets: $12, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. June 5.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Paint and Sip: Mermaid, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Shark at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Lavender at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Blue Heron Sunset at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay Pick Your Project workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday and DIY Raised Planter Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Youth Fishing Clinic, 6:30-9 p.m.
An educational session on various aspects of fishing. Youths interested should arrive at 6:30 p.m. to finish enrollment before the 7 p.m. session.
Also fishing tournament 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Only youths who attend the educational session Friday may fish the 700 channel catfish in the Jerry Dishman Lake at Anneberg Park.
Educational session: Manhattan City Hall Auditorium, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Fishing tournament: Frank Anneberg Park, Jerry Dishman Lake.
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
As a young woman approaches her wedding day, she realizes she doesn’t know her father, and who would walk her down the aisle. Comedy ensues as she invites the three potential fathers from her mother’s past to the ceremony, without telling her mother.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and the same times June 11-13 and June 18-20.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park, 8 p.m.
Live music by Brothers of Brass, a brass band.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Movie Night at the Airport, 8:45 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a movie, to be determined.
Freeman Field, Junction City.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Manhattan Public Library will also host a pop-up book giveaway.
Power of Produce Club will also host new activities each week through August from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., with a story time at 10 a.m. Kids can earn tokens to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.
Grab a cup of coffee and a donut, then see all the cars in the lot.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m.-6 p.mm.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m.
Cost: $50 per team, with payouts to top three finishers.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Classical Guitar Brunch, 10 a.m.
Classical guitarist Joshua T. Merello will perform.
Also 1 p.m. at Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
Namaste MHK, 10:30 a.m.
Autumn and Jayna from Chapter 5 Yoga will lead a class.
Cost: $20, which includes yoga and a beer or sangria.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Crisis Center Donation Drive, noon-7 p.m.
Drop off supplies for the Crisis Center. A complete list is available at thecrisiscenterinc.org/donate. New items only. Cash donations should be done through the website.
Triangle Park, Aggieville.
Pet Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
Adoptable cats and dogs will be available through Purple Power Animal Welfare Society.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Live music: Megan Luttrell, 2-5 p.m.
Also Kyle Austin, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
SUNDAY
Cars and Coffee Manhattan, 10 a.m.
Bring the car, truck, bike or whatever runs and see some others from around the area. Prizes for fan favorites.
Dunkin’, 409 McCall Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets. The Blue Sage Bar will be open from 4-8 p.m., offering on site beer, wine and soda. Card transactions only.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Wildflower Walk, 6:30 p.m.
Hike the 1.5 mile Butterfly Hill Trail at Konza Prairie, which is normally off-limits to the public. Attendees will be put into groups of 10, each group with a guide. See up to 50 different species of flowers.
Meet at the Konza Prairie headquarters. Tickets benefit the Konza Environmental Education Program.
Tickets: $10, free for Friends of the Konza Prairie.