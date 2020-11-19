As the temperatures drop, the number of local events have decreased, especially outdoors.
Still, there are plenty of ways to keep the family busy as the leaves finish falling and the days get darker sooner. As cases of coronavirus continue to rise, some events may be postponed, canceled or altered, so keep an eye or ear tuned to social media, email or local news outlets.
Here’s a look at some events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Free COVID-19 Testing, 5 p.m.
Free, drive-up testing held in CiCo Park in Manhattan every Thursday through the end of the year, except for the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. No appointment needed. Wear a mask and drive up from the Kimball/Candlewood driveway, following the signs to near Pottorf Hall.
CiCo Park.
Let’s Talk Art: livestream conversation with China Marks, 5:30 p.m.
Artist China Marks will discuss her work “Monkey Boy and the Magic Beans” in the Beach exhibit “Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.”
Register: beach.k-state.edu. Discussion via Zoom.
Women’s Group, 7 p.m.
Learn, build community and smile while talking with other women.
Also, MHK Urban Sketchers, 9 a.m. Saturday.
Be Able Community, 205 S. Fourth St.
FRIDAY
Esports competition — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 4 p.m.
Participate in the double elimination style.
Limited to 50 teams, each duo must win six rounds to win the match. Winners will receive gift cards based on the final ranks.
Sign up instructions: kstateupc.com/our-events/
K-State Volleyball vs Baylor, 5 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Waco, Texas.
Paint and Sip: Mama Bear, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Happy Thanksgiving Snoopy at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Glow Tree at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Milky Way, at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Costs and projects vary. For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
The House of Woo Musical Revue, 7:30 p.m.
A night of the vocal stylings and comedy hosted by local cabaret artist Ty Woo.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $25 for general admission, $20 for students.
Website: columbiantheatre.com/shows
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
SATURDAY
Girls On the Run Virtual 5K, all day.
Find a time to walk, jog, bike or run in the 3.1 mile, socially distanced 5k.
For more information: gotrflinthills.org
Also Sunday.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
N. Third and Leavenworth streets.
Featured Car Talk: Military Month, 11 a.m.
Special exhibit of historic military vehicles and uniforms. All ages welcome, but geared toward adults.
Museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Drive Thru Lunch, 11 a.m.
A pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and a cookie.
Keats Community Center, 3193 Keats Ave.
Open Board Game Meetup, 1 p.m.
Play free board games and grab a sticker toward rewards for participating.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third Street.
K-State Football vs Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Watch: Fox, K-State Sports Network.
Ames, Iowa.
SUNDAY
Made: Decor Workshop, 2-4 p.m.
Choose and wine and choose a design. Made:Decor will provide materials for the sign or stocking hanger of choice and walk participants through how to craft it step by step.
Tickets: $55+, madedecor.com/events.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.