Hear an expert in the COVID-19 vaccine discuss the process of developing it.
Dr. Barney Graham, deputy director of the National Institutes of Health Vaccine Research Center and Kansas native, will discuss the vaccine and the technology that pushed it into creation after less than a year Thursday at 7 p.m. He’ll be joined by Kansas physicians in a panel to answer questions after his virtual talk. To see the talk, visit ksre-learn.com/COVID-19-vaccine-webinar.
Here’s a look at more local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Live Music: Levi Bailey and Dalton Huey, 5:30 p.m.
Acoustic Night at Union Station by JP’s will feature two musicians playing for K-State students.
K-State student ID required and limited seating available. Two free food or drink tickets provided.
Union State at JP’s, first floor, K-State Student Union.
FRIDAY
Meet the Makers, 10 a.m.
Each day, a local maker will present live demonstrations of their work. Ask questions, watch and see their work in the making.
Susan Rose, painting.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Paint and Sip: St. Patrick’s Day Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Mermaid at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Lakeside Moonrise at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Loud Purple Flower at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Radio Network.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pick your project, wood and customization options and create a new piece of home decor. Bring your own beverage.
Tickets: $68, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Film: Promising Young Woman, 7 p.m.
See the film that is now nominated for multiple Academy Awards.
The link to stream the film will be available at kstateupc.com/our-events/ at 5 p.m. K-State EID required for login if off-campus. Anyone on campus will be automatically directed to the film.
SATURDAY
Tallgrass Tribute 50K, 20 Mile and 14K, 8 a.m.
Finisher’s medals for every finisher in each distance. There is a time cap and aid stations will be available every three miles.
Tickets: $65-$95, runthekonza.com
Konza Prairie nature Trail, 100 Konza Prairie Lane.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Live music: Grateful Dudes, 5 p.m.
Buffet dinner with corn beef hash, BBQ meatballs, pulled pork and sides, and music by the Grateful Dudes.
The Farmhouse, 400 Second St., Olsburg.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Creighton, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Manhattan.
Dueling Pianos and Wine Release, 6:30 p.m.
The winery will unveil its new wine brand, 20/20, followed by three hours of dueling pianos with How2Go.
Tickets: $100-$230, liquidartwinery.com
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Life From the Sheldon: Sarah Jarosz, 7 p.m.
See performances from the Sheldon Concert hall in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jarosz is a singer-songwriter with three Grammy awards.
Tickets: ksu.edu/mccain.
Roots Rising Showcase hosted by Taj Mahal, 8 p.m.
Hear Taj Mahal’s hand-picked favorite emerging artists. Featuring Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley; Amythyst Kiah; Annie Mack; Leyla McCalla; Piedmont Bluz Acoustic Duo; Ranky Tanky; Allison Russell; and Jontavious Willis.
Tickets: $18-$80. mccain.k-state.edu/events
Via livestream.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn for a map. Bring your walking shoes, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Music at the Barn with David Littrell, 4 p.m.
Cellist and conductor David Littrell will perform. Litrell conducted the K-State Orchestra for 28 years and founded the youth Gold Orchestra in 1988.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.