Those in need of entertainment this weekend can stay in town or head east or west for a show.
Over in Junction City, JCLT will be performing the board game turned movie turned stage production, “Clue,” at the CL Hoover Opera House. The group will be on stage all weekend, and next weekend.
Meanwhile, some more locals will be hitting the stage at the Columbian Theatre in Wamego and singing their hearts out, all while masked. The reality television show, “The Masked Singer,” will get the local treatment as doctors, bankers and more may sing while in disguise to impress the judges.
Here’s a look at some more local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Trivia: Bill Murry, 7 p.m.
No cost to play, teams of no more than four.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
“Sweat” by Lynn Nottage, 7:30 p.m.
A group of friends who spent their lives together on the factory floor find themselves pitted against each other amidst layoffs and picket lines.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m.
With William Beckmann. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: Sold out, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
K-State Track and Field at Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, 4 p.m.
Also 11 a.m. Feb. 5.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Firkin Friday, 6 p.m.
The brewers from Manhattan Brewing Co and their Blue and Yellow Purple Pils.
First-come, first-serve.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Paint and Sip: Sunset Love Birds, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Elephant at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Valentine’s Day Gnome at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Cheers at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
FriYay! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. and Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
After Hours: Musical Bingo, 7 p.m.
The DJ will play songs instead of calling numbers. No cost for K-State students with ID.
K-State Student Union.
K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Film: “King Richard” (PG-13), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State Student ID. Showings will have subtitles.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m.
David Pickering, organ.
All Faiths Chapel.
JCLT presents: “Clue,” 7:30 p.m.
The 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the Hasbro board game brought to life on the stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Feb. 13.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Coffee and Carversations, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Head to the Lamborghini Lounge to talk cars with hot coffee and donuts.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Starting Seeds Indoors, 10 a.m.
Learn techniques to get successful seeds.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Family Valentines Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Registration required: $2.50-$5, beach.k-state.edu.
Beach Museum of Art.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Lunar New Year, 1-4 p.m.
Join in the celebration of the year of the tiger, featuring musicians, lion dance team and Miss Vietnam Wichita.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
“Masked Singer,” 6 p.m.
Showtime: 7 p.m.
Masked performers sing until a winner is crowned.
Tickets: $36-$41, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Valentines/Birthday Party Combo, 8 p.m.
M31 will perform. Champagne, roses and more available for preorder.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Pecos and The Rooftops, 8:30 p.m.
With Canaan Bryce. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: Sold out, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate, all day.
Also Monday.
Statesboro, Georgia.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Iowa, 1 p.m.
Manhattan.