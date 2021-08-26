This weekend, look into a new friend for the family.
The animal shelter will host Clear the Shelters this weekend Thursday through Saturday, where animals will be available at a discounted rate.
Cats will be $25, and kittens will be $75. While grown dogs will be $50, puppies’ prices will be based on age and breed. All rodents and exotic animals will be $10.
T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is at 605 Levee Drive and is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Applications for pet adoption are available at mhkprd.com/AnimalShelter.
The shelter also will host Clear the Shelters Sept. 2-4 and 9-11.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Colgate, 9 a.m.
Also vs Tulsa at 4 p.m. Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Meadowlark Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Shop gently used, vintage and antique furniture and more. Items displayed in a three-bedroom/two-bath cottage. Cash or credit card, or checks with a meadowlark address accepted. Masks required.
Also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Meadowlark, 1217 Meadowlark Circle.
K-State Free For All Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free food samples, discounts and giveaways from local Manhattan businesses. Manhattan Public Library will be there to register students for their free library card and promote the library’s digital options.
Bosco Student Plaza.
MAC artist meet and greet, 5-7 p.m.
Meet the artists behind the Kyle Selley and Ben Parks and Otto Chanyakorn exhibit.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Flint Hills Festival of Wines Dinner and Live Auction, 6:30-10 p.m.
A five-course meal with individual wine pairings, followed by a live auction. Guests can access the online silent auction event beginning Aug. 22 through Aug. 27.
Tickets: $25-$1,000, goodshepherdhh.org.
KSU Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Clarksville, Tennessee.
K-State International Block Party, 7-10 p.m.
Dance the night away and learn about other cultures. One free food item per student with a valid K-State student ID. Additional food will be available for purchase, including Halal-friendly.
Bosco Student Plaza.
Movie: “Tenet” (PG-13), 8-10:30 p.m.
Free with K-State student ID. Showings will include subtitles.
Also 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Derek Calvin and the All Nighters, 9 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Winter Dance Auditions, 8 a.m.-noon.
Nichols Hall.
Speedy PD Race for Parkinson’s 5K/10K and Memorial Walk/Run, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Proceeds benefit the Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program.
Individual and team prizes awarded.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
KAWnsas Fest, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Cars, music, cornhole and more.
First Street, St. George.
Outdoor Kansas Kids Day, 10 a.m.
Free entry to the park for water slides, archery, kayaks and more. Free lunch also.
Schedule of times on the Facebook event.
River Pond State Park.
SUNDAY
Workshop in the Park, 10:30 a.m.
Lunch and family fun follow the service by Westview Community Church. Bring chairs or blankets, but bleacher seating will also be available.
City Park.
Blood Drive, noon-5:45 p.m. For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.