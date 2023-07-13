PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Christmas in July, live music, blood drives and more Emily Porter Contributing writer Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Take your kiddos to the Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn this Saturday for a Christmas in July celebration.Bring a blanket or chair and settle in for a showing of Elf. Beforehand, take a few minutes to speak with Santa and give him some early Christmas ideas.Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.THURSDAYBlood Drive, noon-6 p.m.For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.Also 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark.Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.FRIDAYKids Studio: Tigers, 10 a.m.Sunset Zoo will give a special presentation and MDCC staff will share facts of the 67 Sunbeam Tiger.Cost: $10 per child.Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.Splash of Science, noonA free 5-10 minute science demonstration.Blue Earth Plaza water feature.Paint and Sip: Island Palms, 6 p.m.Also Paint and Sip: Riverside Mountain at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Just Bee at 3 p.m. Sunday.Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.Also Saturday Crafternoon Party at 2 p.m. Saturday.Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.Arts in the Park: Paramount, 8 p.m.City Park.SATURDAYMHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.American Legion.Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Third and Leavenworth streets.Christmas in July Saturday Matinee, 3 p.m.Santa will be onsite to hear Christmas wishes starting at 2:30 p.m. until the 3 p.m. showing of Elf.Bring a chair or blanket.Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.Jazz Night, 6 p.m.Flint Hills Band featuring Wayne Goins will perform.Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.SUNDAYYoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.Autumn and Jayna will lead.Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.Picnics and Live Music, 2-4 p.m.Preorder picnics: liquidartwinery.com.Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.Live music: The Ephinjis, 2 p.m.Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.No cost. No pets.Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.Live music: The Ephinjis with Jefferson Pfannenstiel, 7 p.m.Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enology Christianity Food Food Industry The Economy Transportation Latest News Phillips named county budget officer Kansas wheat harvest wrapping up ahead of more potential wet weather Two people transported to Via Christi following a rear-end crash Riley County OKs 2024 budget with 13% tax hike The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown House Republicans push through defense bill limiting abortion access and halting diversity efforts Guatemala's corruption is thrust into international spotlight by the government's election meddling Kansas Board of Education seeks 4-year, $346 million state funding hike for special education Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMia Khalifa felt ‘like a princess’ at Paris Fashion WeekOUR NEIGHBORS | Former MLB first round draft pick helps shape Manhattan baseball talentI WONDER | What happened to the Dillons mural?Subs-N-Such to close temporarily, seek new locationCity commission to vote on mill increase that would increase property tax 9.5%City commission suggests stricter use of city logos after Pride Month postsFROM THE PUBLISHER | The "For-Rent" ColiseumCity commission to publish rate that would mean 9.45% property tax increaseCity commission declares Johnny Kaw as public domainK-State football picked 2nd in preseason poll Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice Jun 30, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.