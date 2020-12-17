Santa is coming to town nearly a week early.
This Saturday, Santa and some of his reindeer friends will be waiting to greet some nice (and even the naughty) children and their families at Hy-Vee.
Families will be asked to remain in their vehicles for this drive-through holiday celebration, but they will be able to see Santa and his friends, including local emergency responders starting at 4 p.m.
Vehicles will enter identically to the Halloween drive through, entering off of Fourth Street between Walgreens and Hy-Vee. There will be signs through the parking lot to get to see Santa.
Here’s a look at some other area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
Free COVID-19 Testing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR COVID-19 testing.
Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.
Also December 21, 28 and January 7.
CiCo Park.
A Virtually Celtic Christmas, 7:30 p.m.
A concert featuring traditional carols, ancient Gaelic hymns and classic carols.
Tickets: $25-$50. mccain.k-state.edu
FRIDAY
COVID-19 testing, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
WellHealth will offer free, drive-through saliva-based COVID-19 testing every day through the end of the year, except for Sundays and holidays. Results expected within 48-96 hours after testing. Appointments encouraged but not required.
Appointments: gogettested.com/kansas.
Riley County Health Department will offer free nasal swab PCR testing on December 21 and 28 in Northern Riley County from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a location determined at a later date.
CiCo Park.
Christmas Open House, 5 p.m.
Vendors selling last minute gifts and discounted rates.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 6 p.m.
Watch, Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Ames, Iowa.
Paint and Sip: Christmas Truck, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Santa Stuck in Chimney at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Christmas Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Let Us Adore Him at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also, Polar Express Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Saturday DIY at 6 p.m., and Double Sided Porch Side or Planter Box at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information or registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Elf, 7:30 p.m.
The modern-day holiday film classic brought to life on stage as Buddy, the orphan, goes on a journey to find where he belongs featuring the Columbian Theatre’s Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $25. Colubmiantheatre.com, boxoffice@columbiantheatre.com, 456-2029.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Final market of the year. Market begins again January 9.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Wreaths Across America virtual ceremony, 11 a.m.
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the Fourth District, State of Kansas, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary hosts a ceremony at the post cemetery.
To watch: facebook.com/fortriley.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Baylor, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Ugly Sweater Celebration, 8-11 p.m.
Top three picks receive a gift from under the tree at 10 p.m., including best worst sweater, ugliest homemade ornament and best overall holiday cheer (judge’s choice).
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., St. George.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood.
No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.