Head over to the American Legion Saturday to help judge some chili.
For a couple dollars, grab a few bowls of chili and some extra toppings, and find a winner.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Hawaii, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Honolulu, Hawaii.
How I Met Your Mother Trivia, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, with prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Track and Field at KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Meet the Artists, 5-7 p.m.
Meet Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke before the exhibit opens on Saturday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Paint and Sip: Jack Frost, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Owl at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Polar Bears at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.siimpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Tread Talk: Route 66, 11 a.m.
Doug Meloan will discuss the Historic Route 66.
Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Cars and Cops, 2-4 p.m.
See the BearCat armored vehicle and the K9 unit while officers answer questions.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Chili Cook-Off, 5 p.m.
Bring a crockpot between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tasting and judging from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $5 for entry. $1 to judge, $1 per bowl after winners are announced. Mini cornbread muffins, shredded cheese and sour cream available for additional purchase.
Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
The Masked Singer, 7 p.m.
Judges will try to guess the singers in disguise.
Tickets: $36-$41, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.