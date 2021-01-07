Come meet some police officers and learn a little bit about their vehicles at Cars and Cops at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officers and the K9 unit from the Riley County Police Department will answer questions on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and have a crime scene investigation activity set up at the Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

While there, take a look at some of the vehicles they use, including the armored Bearcat.

There is no cost to attend the event.

Here’s a look at some events in the area this weekend:

FRIDAY

Harvesters Mobile Food Drop, 4:30 p.m.

Volunteers gather around 3 p.m., distribution starts at 4:40 p.m.

No cost.

Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church, 835 Church Ave.

Paint and Sip: Pastel Winter, 6 p.m.

Also Kids Kanvas: Tiny Elephant at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette, 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Calm Winter Sunset at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: start at $20. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

SATURDAY

K-State Track and Field Wildcat Invitational, all day.

Manhattan.

Walk with Me Workshop, 12:45 p.m.

In this two-hour workshop, learn how to prevent a dog from pulling and walk nicely on a loose leash.

Cost: $45. muttschoolks.com

Mutt School, 4912 Skyway Drive.

K-State Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.

Watch, listen: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.

Pick a wood project to add a homemade piece of decor to your home.

Costs: start at $68. For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

SUNDAY

Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.

Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.

No cost.

Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.

Auditions: As You Like It, 7-9 p.m.

Try out to bring this Shakespeare classic to life on stage.

Rosalind flees her uncle’s court with her cousin Celia when a case of mistaken identities causes some confusion and comedy.

Looking for a cast of 12, open to ages 15+. Masks required.

Performance dates: Feb. 19-21 and Feb. 26-28.

Auditions also Monday from 7-9 p.m.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.