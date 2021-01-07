Come meet some police officers and learn a little bit about their vehicles at Cars and Cops at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Officers and the K9 unit from the Riley County Police Department will answer questions on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and have a crime scene investigation activity set up at the Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
While there, take a look at some of the vehicles they use, including the armored Bearcat.
There is no cost to attend the event.
Here’s a look at some events in the area this weekend:
FRIDAY
Harvesters Mobile Food Drop, 4:30 p.m.
Volunteers gather around 3 p.m., distribution starts at 4:40 p.m.
No cost.
Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church, 835 Church Ave.
Paint and Sip: Pastel Winter, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Tiny Elephant at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette, 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Calm Winter Sunset at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: start at $20. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field Wildcat Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
Walk with Me Workshop, 12:45 p.m.
In this two-hour workshop, learn how to prevent a dog from pulling and walk nicely on a loose leash.
Cost: $45. muttschoolks.com
Mutt School, 4912 Skyway Drive.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.
Pick a wood project to add a homemade piece of decor to your home.
Costs: start at $68. For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Auditions: As You Like It, 7-9 p.m.
Try out to bring this Shakespeare classic to life on stage.
Rosalind flees her uncle’s court with her cousin Celia when a case of mistaken identities causes some confusion and comedy.
Looking for a cast of 12, open to ages 15+. Masks required.
Performance dates: Feb. 19-21 and Feb. 26-28.
Auditions also Monday from 7-9 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.