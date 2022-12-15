The town will get quieter this weekend as most of the K-State students head home to celebrate their month-long winter break after their finals end on Friday.
Holiday charm will be in full force this weekend, with carriage rides in downtown Manhattan and Santa will be ice skating in City Park Saturday afternoon.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, head down to Blue Earth Plaza for some free carriage rides. More information follows in the calendar.
Santa will be at the ice skating rink showing off his skills from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pay the standard admission fee and join him on the rink.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Improv Comedy Night, 6 p.m.
K-State’s On the Spot Improv team will perform.
Tickets: $5 per person.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
K-State Men’s Basketball Coach Jerome Tang will talk with Wyatt Thompson about the team. Weekly prizes will be available to the public, while students can experience exclusive deals and prize entries.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
End of K-State Fall Semester.
Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Riley County Offices, 115 N. Fourth St.
Downtown Carriage Rides, 5-8 p.m.
Radina’s will have cash-only hot chocolate and coffee. Rides are free but cash donations toward the Downtown Manhattan organization are welcome. Check social media in case of inclement weather.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Live music: Alli and I, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Carols in the Park, 6 p.m.
Heritage Park, Junction City.
Paint and Sip: Christmas Bunny, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Santa at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Christmas Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Ornaments at Night at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and DIY Pillow Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Masterworks Chorale Concert: A Holiday with Haydn, 7 p.m.
Free admission.
First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
Thundering Cats Big Band Holiday Concert, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5-10, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Holiday market. The last Farmers Market until Jan. 7, 2023.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
MHK Community Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
Bird Seminar, 10 a.m.
Chuck Otte will present.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Candle Making and Decorating Workshop, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Decorate a container and make a candle.
Cost: $20+.
Fragrant Blends Candle Bar, Manhattan Town Center.
Christmas Party, noon-3 p.m.
Santa will bring an elf, reindeer and polar bear, and more.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Beginner Single Time Swing, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, free to private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Skate with Santa, 2-4 p.m.
Standard admission rates apply.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Christmas Sweater Party, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Missouri.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 8 p.m.
Guests include Dave Spiker, Jeff Pfannenstiel and Jamie Rogers.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.