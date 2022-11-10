buttons and bows 2021 2
The National Guard Armory housed the Buttons and Bows craft fair for the first time in 2021, marking a change in venue for the annual event. The craft fair benefits Manhattan Catholic Schools PTO.

 Staff photo by AJ Dome

Manhattan Catholic Schools’ annual Buttons and Bows will be at the National Guard Armory this Saturday.

Vendors from around the area and beyond will be selling jewelry, pottery and more, as well as a bake sale. There also will be a quilt drawing.

