Manhattan Catholic Schools’ annual Buttons and Bows will be at the National Guard Armory this Saturday.
Vendors from around the area and beyond will be selling jewelry, pottery and more, as well as a bake sale. There also will be a quilt drawing.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Dawns Early Light at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Unicorn Dragon at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Colorful Pumpkins at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Fall Creek at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Volleyball vs West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Magic with Jack Reid, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
BINGO, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Supporting local groups.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Chamber Music Recital: Bassoon Ensemble, Clarinet Ensemble and Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Rhythm: Winter Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Also 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Jesus Christ Taxi Driver with Headlight Rivals, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Veterans Day.
Business hours may differ.
Flint Hills Veterans Day Parade, 9:30 a.m.
The parade proceeds along Poyntz Avenue from Manhattan Town Center to City Hall.
Veterans Ceremony of Honor at City Hall and the Flint Hills VetFest 2022 in City Park follows the parade.
Manhattan.
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Mini Sign Workshop, 1 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday, and DIY Garland and Wood Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
Free food event.
Vehicles line up from the C1 parking lot entrance along the east side of Kimball Avenue.
K-State Recreational Services.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big Ten Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
K-State Men’s Basketball at California, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Pac-12 Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Berkeley, California.
“Matilda, Jr.,” 7 p.m.
The beloved childhood book and movie, brought to life on stage.
Also 2 p.m. Nov. 12.
Tickets: manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Improv in the Lobby, 7 p.m.
The Troupe with No Name will perform.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
In A Chord, 7:30 p.m.
Free for KSU students, $8 general admission.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Country on Campus, 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Thomas Mac, Conor Clemmons and Jaden Hamilton.
Free to the public.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Liverpool Legends, 8 p.m.
Beatles Tribute Band.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SATURDAY
Little Apple Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay and 5K, 7 a.m.
Register: $45-$110, littleapplemarathon.com.
Tuttle Creek State Park River Pond, 5800 A River Pond Road.
Buttons and Bows, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Handcrafted items for sale.
Admission fee: $2.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Mosey, Mingle and Mimosas: Wedding Open House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tour Sunset Zoo locations to get married.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Keats Lion Club Drive Thru, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and more.
Keats Center.
Young Trustees Annual Chili Cook-Off, 11 a.m.
Tickets: $15-$50, eventbrite.com.
Rockin’ K’s, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Violin Music: Maureen Yuen, 2 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Football vs Baylor, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox or FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
SUNDAY
Senior Piano Recital: Jasmine Bates, 1 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Wrap It Up Opening Reception, 2-5 p.m.
Wrap It Up will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays, noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and as announced on weekends.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
Also Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. Bring your own mat.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Senior Bass Recital: Brayden Smith, 3 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Guest Artist Piano Recital: Viktor Valkov, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Horn Studio Recital, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Senior Trombone Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.