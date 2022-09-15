Take a drive over to Paxico this Saturday to take part in the annual Blues Festival.
Even if blues music isn’t exactly your favorite, there will be dancing, local food and vendors, and more to enjoy. There’s no cost to attend and all of Main Street will be full of fun and blues music.
For additional information, visit paxicobluesfest.com/.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
The final Third Thursday of the season.
Downtown Manhattan.
Little Apple Duck Dash, 5 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
“Land and Flower” screening, 5:30 p.m.
David Wayne Reed will present his film “Land and Flower” and poet Megan Kaminski will present and perform divination readings.
Beach Museum of Art.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Konza Path at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Dancing Penguin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Lake Forest Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpeltix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and DIY Tote or Decorative Pillow Case Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Linden Stueve Duo, 6:30-8 p.m.
Suggested donation: $5, for the artist.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
RCHS Quarterly Meeting and Tours, 7 p.m.
Katharine Hensler, new director of the Riley County Historical Museum, will present “Behind the Scenes of Your Riley County Historical Museum: The VIP Tour.” See behind the doors usually marked “staff only” via interactive program.
Cookies, coffee, tea and lemonade available.
Meadowlark Hills Event Center, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
Jurassic Park After Dark, 7-10 p.m.
Watch “Jurassic Park” in President Richard Linton’s backyard. Movie begins at 8:15 p.m. Free to students with valid ID.
President’s Residence Backyard.
Bascom Lecture Series: “How Genetics, Viruses and Sleep Change Your Cancer Risk,” 7 p.m.
Dr. Prescott Deininger will present. Snacks provided.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
K-State Soccer vs Colorado State, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Live music: Hosty Live, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
September Stroll in the Garden, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tours, refreshments and more.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
K-State Volleyball at Rice, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: CUSA TV, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Houston, Texas.
Circus on Ice, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
A frozen adventure with your favorite characters.
Tickets: $20-$30, eventbrite.com
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Ladies Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
Play and learn to play favorite games with other women in town.
No cost.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 10 p.m.
Yard Bar, 1213 Moro St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Park(ing) Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
K-State students will transform parallel space into a temporary park with activities for pedestrians.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
C. Clyde 5K and Midge Mile, 9 a.m.
Franke Anneberg Park, 3801 Anderson Ave.
Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon.
Open to current patients six months or older. Flu shots only. No shots currently available for Medicaid patients.
Stonecreek Family Physicians, 4101 Anderson Ave.
Plants for the Manhattan Area, 10-11 a.m.
A discussion of plants that grow well in the area.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
K-State Cross Country vs Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational, 10 a.m.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
K-State Family Day Open House, 11 a.m.
Beach Museum of Art.
Paxico Blues Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Local food, blues music and more.
Music schedule: Luxem, Saunders and Dixey at 11 a.m.; Grand Marquis at 12:30 p.m.; D.C. Bellamy at 1:30 p.m.; Akeem Kemp at 3:30 p.m.; and Indigenous at 5:30 p.m.
Free admission.
Paxico, Kansas.
K-State Volleyball vs Creighton, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Houston, Texas.
K-State Football vs Tulane, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Meet and Greet Picnic, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Meet Democrat candidates who are on the ballot this November at the Poyntz picnic shelter in City Park. Hot dogs and hamburgers provided, side dishes encouraged.
City Park.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
K-State Soccer at South Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Jackrabbits All-Access, kstatesports.com.
Brookings, South Dakota.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Institute of Music guest artists, 5 p.m.
Jewish and Jewish-inspired music from the Polish-Ukranian borderlands from the Institute of Music at the University of Rzeszow, Poland.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Movies on the Grass, 7-9 p.m.
Watch “Plants, Pollinators and Prayers.”
Larry Norvell Band Shell, Manhattan City Park.