The students are away, so the townies can come out and play.
Downtown Manhattan will be starting up Third Thursday again, and will host one each third Thursday of each month through September 15.
Local stores and restaurants lining Poyntz Avenue and some of the nearby streets that make up downtown will have food and clothing on sale to entice some local economic stimulation. Additionally, local artists and performers, like Flight Risk Aerial Display and the First Methodist Bluegrass Band, will perform on the sidewalks.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
K-State Baseball at West Virginia, 5:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 5:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Local vendors and artists will be available. Food, drink and goods specials from local businesses.
Downtown Manhattan.
Third Thursday Make and Take Workshop, 5:30 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday; DIY Cornhole Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Saturday; DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and Sunday Funday Family-friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
ReadMHK Book Discussion: Asian American and Pacific Islander Authors, 7-8 p.m.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: M31, 7-9 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Til Willis with Jeff Pfannenstiel, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Caleb Nelsen, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Strawberry Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Pick strawberries, and enjoy strawberry food and drinks, in addition to the rest of the farm.
Tickets: $15-$45, ahfarm.ticketspice.com
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Paint and Sip: Painted Sky, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Prairie Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Lighthouse at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: EZ Pieces Trio, 7-10 p.m.
Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 The American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
The Thundering Cats Big Band: featuring Regional Vocalists, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10, mccain.kstate.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
SATURDAY
Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K, 7 a.m.
Race benefitting local charities.
Register: $40-$95, billsnyderhighwayhalf.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tickets: $10.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Cha Cha Class, 2 p.m.
Learn a lively Latin dance.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School Manhattan, 416 Laramie St.
Manhattan Virtual Academy Graduation, 2 p.m.
Manhattan High School Auditorium, West Campus.
Wamego High School Graduation, 2 p.m.
Wamego Sports Complex.
Riley County High School Graduation, 3 p.m.
Riley County High School North Gym.
Live Jazz with Mr. Direction, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
48 Year Blowout, 7 p.m.
M31 will perform.
Cock n’ Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
After Dinner Theatre: One in the Chamber, 8-10 p.m.
A family grapples with tragedy, and the life of a 16-year-old boy is up in the air.
Tickets: $5
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Big Harry and the Back Alley Blues, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: The Radicles, 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
Far Out Arcade, 1108 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.