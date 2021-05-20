The weather is heating up, and the outdoor events are kicking off.
Thursday evening starts the annual summer event Third Thursday in the downtown Manhattan area. Stores and restaurants will be open, and local businesses will be advertising their goods.
Also, unless you’re running in it, be aware that traffic may be impacted Saturday with the Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K. The race kicks off at the stadium for the 5K and near the junction of I-70 for the half marathon at 7 a.m. More details are below.
Otherwise, there will be opportunities to hike, watch a movie outside, visit the farmers market, meet some dogs and more.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5 p.m.
Shop, eat and explore the Poyntz Avenue area.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs TCU, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Radio Network.
Also 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, both on KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Rose of Any Color, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Milky Way at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Butterfly at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Lilacs at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Monarch at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Delicious Friction, 6-8:30 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Chappie, 6:30-8 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair and listen to a no cost concert.
Parking available in the lot or across the street at Varney and Associates.
Manhattan Arts Center parking lot, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Casey Donahew, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m, concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20, general admission seating, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
90s Trivia, 7 p.m.
Prizes to the top three teams. Teams of no more than four. Extra points to teams who bust out their 90s gear.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Sapphire Son, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Meadowlark Market: Furniture and Fabulous Finds, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Nine rooms of furniture, appliances, decor and more. Market items are displayed in a Meadowlark three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. Proceeds benefit Meadowlark’s Good Samaritan Fund.
Also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Cash or credit card for purchases.
Meadowlark, 1217 Meadowlark Circle.
Movies, Munchies and Merriment, 8 p.m.
Dee and Brad Johnson will host an evening of fun to raise awareness and donations toward Kaite’s Way for Mental Health Awareness Month. The film will be Secondhand Lions, with popcorn, candy and drinks available. There will also be a single-elimination Cornhole competition.
Tickets: $35-$70, search for the Facebook event.
Crestview Christian Church, 3940 Excel Road.
Live music: Lazy Wayne Band, 9 p.m.
No cost.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SATURDAY
Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K, 7 a.m.
The annual run down Bill Snyder Highway, through Manhattan, Aggieville, the K-State Campus and finally Bill Snyder Family Stadium. This year’s charities include No Stone Unturned Foundation, Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Shepherd’s Crossing and the Matt Snyder Foundation for Troubled Youth. No walkers in the half-marathon, 16 minute per mile. Finishers will receive a finisher medal.
Registration: $40- $95, billsnyderhighwayhalf.com. Donations can also be made to the charities on the website.
Buses begin leaving West Stadium parking lot at 5:30 a.m. for the half marathon. The 5k begins and finishes at the stadium.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Konza Prairie Hike, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Join the Women Hiking KS and Beyond group for their excursion to the Konza. Local hiker Terry Olson will serve as docent and provide information prior to the hike about the Konza.
The group anticipates arriving around 10 a.m. at the trailhead and will begin shortly after.
Konza Prairie Nature Trail, 100 Konza Prairie Lane.
Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., bags start flying at 11 a.m. Food and beer garden available.
Registration: $50 per team, with payouts for the top three.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Humane Society Adoption Day, noon-4 p.m.
Meet some adoptable friends. Registration event only; animals go home at a later time. Enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes from Woof’s, Riley County Humane Society and Manhattan Brewing Company. Slingin Sweets will also sell treats.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Chappie, 6 p.m.
Come listen to Chappie while drinking 456Wineries and dinner by DoughBro of Manhattan.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive.
Music, Mayhem and More, 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Grown-ups only event. Jammin Jamaican food truck will be slinging food, while Chance Encounter, a classic and modern rock group, plays. Price includes all activities including petting zoo, wall ball and watching the bad. VIP table tier includes all and more.
Must be 21 or older. Dress accordingly for an outside event and bring a light, like a flashlight or a fully charged cell phone with a flashlight.
Tickets: $30-$200, aandhfarm.com
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
SUNDAY
Parking Lot Yoga in the Ville, 9 a.m.
Join Jessa Voos of Chapter 5 Yoga and Jay Behnke of J Slalon for an early morning yoga class. Bring a yoga mat. Stay afterward and try bon bites by Indie Voos, cannolis from Nico’s Little Italy, Bluestem Bistro coffee and shopping at J Salon. Proceeds benefit Katie’s Way.
Tickets: $25, via the Facebook event of the same name.
Moro and 11th St.
Backyard Games, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Choose from a variety of paint and wood stain colors and create a new set of large backyard dice for game night. Bring your own drinks and snacks.
Tickets: $68, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood,
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a trail map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Music in the Barn: Nate McClendon, 5 p.m.
Celebrate the music style and leadership Nate McClendon has brought to USD 383 since 2010.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.