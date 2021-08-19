This weekend is sure to be a busy one, as the rest of the K-State and Manhattan Christian College student body finish moving to the area before classes begin Monday.
While the area students began classes earlier this week, there’s no reason it should be a sad occasion. With back-to-school bashes, no-cost bowling for the whole family and even events for Fido, the family can celebrate the school year.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Food and drink specials at downtown restaurants, plus evening shopping.
Downtown Manhattan.
Quacky Hour with MBC, 5-8 p.m.
The Boys and Girls Club mascot Quacky will be on hand to take pictures, and duck adoptions will be available and a prize pond supporting the LIttle Apple Duck Dash.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Slow Burn, 6-8 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Fall Gardening: Landscape Design, 6-7:30 p.m.
Barney Barnhard, Sedgwick County extension master gardener, will discuss how he transformed his landscape and how others can also change theirs.
Register: Wichita Public Library: 316-261-8500 or online.
Via Zoom.
Third Thursday Mini Sign Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Daytime DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Porch Makeover Workshop at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Mark H. Bayer Book Signing and Presentation, 6:30 p.m.
The author of “An Overview of Motorcycle History in America: A Topical and Social Narrative” will present at 7 p.m.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: Flatland Cavalry with Kyle Nix, 7 p.m.
Concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Weber State, 7 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Live music: David Fletcher, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Betty the Astronaut, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Annual Garage Sale, noon-7 p.m.
Donations accepted until 9 p.m. Thursday. No clothing, shoes or television.
Debit and credit cards accepted, cash or check preferred.
Also 7 a.m.-noon Saturday.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Paint and Sip: Ocean Breeze, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Cheery Succulent at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Lakeside Reflections at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Sunset Dock at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Saving Abel, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$30, mcgrawsmanhattan.com/events.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Comedy Night, 7 p.m.
Comedian Scott Shaffer will perform, hosted by Jeremy Ricci.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
“Hoo Haw,” 7:30 p.m.
An evening celebrating the arts.
Tickets: $25, military and student, $20.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
JCLT presents “Cinderella,” 7:30 p.m.
The Rodgers and Hammerstein show, brought to the local stage.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 28 and 2 p.m. Aug. 29.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Lighting The Way Torch Run and 5K, 9 a.m.
A 5K and 1-mile run, followed by a pancake feed.
Register: $25, register.chronotrack.com/r/62213.
Anneberg Park, 3801 Anderson Ave.
Wildcat Weekend, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Kickoff the school year with a no cost visit for anyone with a current K-State student or faculty ID.
Also Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Namaste MHK, 10 a.m.
Autumn and Jayna from Chapter 5 Yoga will host a vinyasa session.
Cost: $20 for session plus a beer or sangria.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 poyntz Ave.
Back-to-School Vintage Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Northeast Kansas Thrift and Kemps Kloset will host an event for a wardrobe upgrade.
Also Aug. 28.
Public Hall patio, 1205 Moro St.
PetPoolooza, 1-4 p.m.
Bring your dog to splash around at the City park Waterpark. ID, rabies vaccine and city license required for entry. Rabies vaccines will be available at the KSU Vet Med trailer for $10. City licenses are available for $6 for altered animals, $24 for intact animals.
Suggested donation: $10.
City Park.
Back to School Bash, 2-4 p.m.
Join for inflatables, face painting, food and more. Donations of school supplies will be given to area youth.
Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church, 8950 Elk Creek Road.
Live music: Jayme Green, 2-5 p.m.
Also Megan Luttrell 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Country Night: Two Step’n Lessons and Concert, 5:30 p.m.
Learn two-step moves from Tim Gregory of the Ballroom Dance School at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert with No Good Johnny at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop, 6-8:30 p.m.
Learn to make a macrame plant hanger using wooden beads, cotton cord and a wooden ring. All materials, including a live plant and pot, are included.
Tickets: $55, etsy.com/OatmealPeanutButter or the Facebook event.
Eclectic Charm, 2125 Fort Riley Lane.
Live music: Time Express, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Omaha, 1 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
No cost bowling, 2-4 p.m.
Little Apple Pride will cover the cost of the lanes for families of all ages for a back to school celebration. Rent or bring bowling shoes.
Little Apple Lanes, 515 Richards Drive.
Act One: Introducing “Theatre at the Ruin,” 2-3:30 p.m.
Learn how your stories can become part of the script with theatre artist Beth Wynstra and scriptwriter and poet Mary Pinard. They’ll make a script and return in March to finalize the stories and audition actors.
Reservation to share stories: thevollandstore.com or 785-499-3616 and leave a message.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Open Trail Days, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
National Dog Day, 4-8 p.m.
Purple Power Animal Welfare Society and Liquid Art Winery will celebrate dogs at the winery.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Support Your Watershed: Wildcat Creek Panel Series, 6 p.m.
Part two of a three-part panel discussion series on the Wildcat Creek watershed.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve Walnut Pond, 1111 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State New Student Convocation, 6:30 p.m.
Students, faculty, staff and administrators gather to get an introduction to campus. Gates open at 6:30 and the event starts at 7 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Live music: Blackbird Fields and Headlight Rivals, 7 p.m.
Sales of CDs featuring bands who have played at the venue, with proceeds toward the medical bills of Wayne Gottstine of Split Lip Rayfield.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry.
Tickets: $10-$25, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.