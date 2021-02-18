Over the next two weekends, see love and mistaken identities play out in one of William Shakespeare’s comedies, “As You Like It,” performed at the Manhattan Arts Center.
Directed by Trevor Comstock, audiences can see the adventures of Rosalind and her cousin Celia in the forest of Arden.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as at 2 p.m. Sunday. The show times are the same next weekend.
Reserved in-person seating is limited, and audience members are required to wear masks. Those viewing it via on-demand video can see the show starting Feb. 23 through March 6.
Tickets can be purchased at manhattanarts.org. Tickets are $17 per person, with a $10 for military with ID, students with ID and children under the age of 12.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Livestream lecture: “Waylande Gregory and Cowan Pottery Studio,” 5:30 p.m.
Join Greg Hatch discuss Gregory’s accomplishments from 1928 to 1931.
No cost. Via Zoom.
Register in advance: beach.ksu.edu
Culinary Kids’ Club, 5:30 p.m.
Class meets online for kids ages eight through 14-years-old who are interested in learning from skilled instructors how to chop, mix, roll and more. Class meets via Zoom. Recipes, ingredients and equipment list provided in advance. Class meets each Thursday through March 25.
Cost: $30 per class or $150 for the series per participant. Includes a copy of “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.” Pick up ingredients at Hy-Vee customer service prior to class.
Registration: mhkprd.com
K-State IDEAll Week performances, 7 p.m.
Celebrate Black History Month in the arts with K-State School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.
7 p.m., Slawowmir Dobrzanski: Two piano pieces by Robert Nathaniel Dett.
7:20 p.m., K-State Elementary Music Methods: Teaching units for general music classrooms about Black History Month
7:50 p.m.: Bill Bernard: Macbeth — a documentary
8 p.m.: Special guest: Warren Wolf, “The Music of Affrican-American Vibraphonists.”
Making a Mojito, 7-8 p.m.
First of the Bluemont Hotel’s Bartending 101 events.
No cost.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Wichita State, 1 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Oregon State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: FloSports, KMAN.
Surprise, Arizona.
Reading by author Sean Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Author of “Dangerous Goods” and “Blood Ties and Brown Liquor” will do a reading, sponsored by the Department of English.
Registration free, but required: tinyurl.com/seanhillkstate
Coffee Hour: Kazakhstan, 4 p.m.
International Student and Scholar Services host coffee hour series for students to grab some coffee and join a live Zoom program to learn about the geography and culture of a new country each time.
For more information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Paint and Sip: Red and White Lilies, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Purple Dragon at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: William the Wild Gnome at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Nighttime Forest Fire at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Prices vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Pick your project and finish, then get step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of home decor.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Josh Ward acoustic trio with Jake Bush, 7 p.m.
Tickets: general admission, $10. Thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Film: Bill and Ted Face the Music, 7 p.m.
K-State IDEAll Week performances, 7 p.m.
A conversation with writer Logan Stacer and director Darrington Clark of “Jazz District, an Ebony Theatre Podcast.
7:40 p.m., K-State Collegiate Chorale: “Ave Maria” by Nathaniel Dett and “And He Blessed My Soul” by Anita Watkins-Stevens featuring Curtis Gulledge.
SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Steve Miller Open, all day.
Manhattan.
Namaste MHK, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: $20. Spaces limited. manhattan-brewing-comapny.square.site.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Blind Draw Dart Tournament, 3 p.m.
Entry fee: $10.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Fort Worth, Texas.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: FloSports, KMAN.
Surprise, Arizona.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Arizona, 10 a.m.
Manhattan.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen: Longhorn Network, K-State Sports Network.
Austin, Texas.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: FloSports, KMAN.
Surprise, Arizona.