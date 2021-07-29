The final Arts in the Park of the season is this Friday.
After weeks of musicians and magicians, the KC Improv Company will take the stage at 8 p.m. at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in City Park for an hour or so of laughs.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Fiesta to Remember, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Meadowlark Memory Program benefit with food and music.
Rockin K’s, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Covid Vaccine and Testing Clinic, 3-6 p.m.
Free meal provided and $50 cash to anyone vaccinated at the clinic.
No cost, ID or appointment required.
Be Able, 431 S. Fifth St.
Live music: Vaughn Cowden, 6:30 p.m.
Bring a blanket or chair, as seating is limited.
Cost: $5 cash or $7 credit per person.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
FRIDAY
Furniture Amnesty Day, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sign up for a slot beginning at 8 a.m. to choose a time slot to pick out furniture like sofas, desks and more.
Volunteers can help load furniture into vehicles but participants will need to arrange their own method of transportation.
More information, including driving map: cityofmhk.com/2715/Furniture-Amnesty-Day
City Park.
Paint and Sip: Kayak on the Kansas, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Larry Llama at 10 a.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Glow Tree at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Date Night DIY Pick Your Project, 7 p.m.
Pick your project, and receive materials and step-by-step instructions to make a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: $68, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Arts in the Park: The KC Improv Company, 8 p.m.
See a no cost professional improv show.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Annual Iris Sale, 8 a.m.-noon.
Search through hundreds of varieties of rhizomes. Proceeds benefit the KSU Gardens. Masks required if not fully vaccinated.
Cost: $2-$7, check or cash only.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sports cards and collectibles swap meet, and all sorts of cards, from sports to Magic the Gathering to Pokemon.
Cost: $3 entry fee.
Holiday Inn at the Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Fan Experience Movie Night, 7:15 p.m.
Watch “Raya and the Last Dragon” on the field or in the west stands at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, hosted by the Junior Wildcats Club.
Park in the stadium’s west lot and enter at Gate B or X beginning at 6:30 p.m. No lawn chairs or outside food or drink, except for 1-liter bottles of commercial-brand water that has not been opened. Limited concessions available. Movie showing will be canceled in the event of rain or severe weather.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.