The whole family can head to Aggieville on Friday after school and work for Apps in Aggieville and Kids Carnival.
For $15, enjoy appetizers from 12 Aggieville eateries, while the kids enjoy free hot dogs and water at the Kids Carnival. Inflatables, face painting and more will be available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit appsinaggiveille.com.
Here’s a look at some of the local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
K-State Activities Carnival, 6 p.m.
Giveaways, getting involved and more from the nearly 500 registered student organizations on campus.
K-State Student Union.
Fall Lawn Care: Tips for Growing the Best Lawn on the Block, 6 p.m.
Horticulture Agent Matthew McKernan will present.
Register: events.k-state.edu or 316-261-8500.
Via Zoom.
Beginners Ceramic Pottery Class: Coil Pot, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Catch the Firefly at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Tree Frog at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Misty Mountains at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Mini Sign Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Soccer at UTRGV, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Edinburg, Texas.
Jazz and Chill: Andy Bell Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 p.m.
Donation suggested: $5 per guest, going toward the talent.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Blackbird Fields, 7-9 p.m.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Larry Newsom, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9-11 p.m.
Also live music: Labretta Suede, 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Meadowlark Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Shop furniture, jewelry and more with proceeds benefiting the Good Samaritan Fund. Cash or credit card purchase.
Also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Autumn Hills Memory Care Home, 120 Scenic Drive.
K-State Volleyball vs Sam Houston, noon.
Also vs NC State at 7:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Apps in Aggieville, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Bite-sized apps from Aggieville businesses.
Also Kids Carnival, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15 per ticket, appsinaggieville.com.
Aggieville.
International Block Party, 4-11 p.m.
Food trucks, music, sponsored tables and more. One free food item with K-State student ID.
Bosco Student Plaza.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Speedy Pd Race for Parkinson’s Disease, 8 a.m.
5K, 10K and half-mile memorial walk/run.
Register: meadowlark.org/speedy-pd/register-now.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Fall Lawn Care, 10 a.m.
Gregg Eyestone will discuss fertilizing, weed management and planting grass. No registration required; no cost to attend.
Blueville Nursery Garden Center.
Outdoor Kansas Kids Day, 10 a.m.
Free event by the Friends Group of Tuttle Creek State Park.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Magic at the Farm, 4 p.m.
Jack the Magician will perform.
Tickets: $12-$16, ahfarm.ticketspice.com
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Live music: Ryan Klassen, 7-9 p.m.
Bring your own lawn chair and picnic.
Tickets: $10, $20 per carload.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Time Express, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, noon-5:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Soccer at UTSA, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: CUSA.TV, kstatesports.com.
San Antonio, Texas.
Becoming Your Own Archivist, 2-3 p.m.
Discuss how to identify and store key information related to archive materials with Mary Kohn, director of the Chapman Center for Rural Studies.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Prairiewood Jazz Series with Nate McClendon at 5 p.m. Featured special guest Patricia Thompson will perform. Suggested donation of $10 at the door.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.