Drive over to Wamego this weekend to see a modern retelling of Alice in Wonderland.
The Columbian Theatre will host “Alice at Wonderland” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. In the show, everything is similar, but Alice has entered the social media era.
Tickets start at $12.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Ogden Town Hall Meeting: Meet RCPD Director Brian Peete, 6 p.m.
Ogden Community Center.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Hoar Frost at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Arctic Fox at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Old Red Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Heart Tree at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
The Magic of Jack Reid, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Faculty Showcase Series, 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the event help provide a free dinner for students in attendance. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Bryan Knowles, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Legislative Review Session, noon.
Bring a sack lunch and learn about what’s going on in Kansas.
K-State Student Union, room 224.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Valentine/Spring Themed Make and Take Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Paint Your Date, 6:30 p.m.
Canvas and instruction provided.
Tickets: $70 per couple, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live theater: “Alice at Wonderland,” 7 p.m.
A modern retelling of the children’s story.
Tickets: $12-17, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Reza: Edge of Illusion, 7 p.m.
Magic illusions and more.
Tickets: $17-28, jcoperahouse.org.
The Columbian Theater, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Create a Spread, 7-8 p.m.
Make a charcuterie spread. Each couple will receive a heart-shaped bamboo board.
Tickets: $45, lazytranchadventures.rezclick.com.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Live music: Tyler Halverson, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Manhattan Lions Club Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
United Methodist Church, College Avenue.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Talk cars with free coffee and donuts.
Also Tread Talk: 1967 Sunbeam Tiger MK II at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Community Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Connect with local non-profits.
Manhattan Town Center.
Bronze I and II Foxtrot Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary.
Also Beginner Foxy at 2 p.m. No experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN/2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Daddy Daughter Date Night, 4-8 p.m.
A date night at Wahlburgers. Kids 12 and younger eat free with an adult entree purchase.
Hy-Vee.
Live music: Lazy Wayne Band with Schmitz Blitz, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Live music: M31, 9 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Storm Large, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $29-$79, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.