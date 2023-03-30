It’ll be pretty busy around campus Saturday.
The university will be hosting the annual K-State Open House, where community members and students alike can see different groups and activities going on around the school. A full schedule is available on the K-State website. See dancers, hear live music and more.
Afterward, park in the Aggieville parking garage and walk around the Aggieville Showdown, seeing the award-winning cattle and watch a live fashion show. The Aggieville events will start around 6 p.m.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Somewhere Over the Rainbow Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m.
Raising funds for Cats’ Cupboard and the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Entry: $20.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Mountains Beyond at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Silly Shark at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: First Light at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Magic with Jack, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Jazz Big Bands, 7:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Larry Newsome, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Egg Hunt on Bosco Student Plaza, 5 a.m.-6 p.m.
UPC will hit 10,000 eggs at the plaza, where students can hunt for candy, trinkets and the chance to win $500. One gold egg per valid K-State ID.
Bosco Student Plaza.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Reading: Michael Mlekoday, 3:30 p.m.
To register via zoom: tinyurl.com/michaelmkstate.
K-State Student Union, Wildcat Chamber.
K-State Baseball vs West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Van Gogh Night, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $35, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
ASTRA presents: Shrek: The Musical Jr., 7 p.m.
The beloved 2000s movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $5, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 2 p.m. April 1.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
“Clue: On Stage,” 7:30 p.m.
The board game antics brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
Graduate Voice Recital: Madison Meeks, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Reflections: Spring Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
McCain Auditorium.
Sneaker Soiree, 7 p.m.
Raising funds for Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills.
Register: pinwheel.us/register/index/SNEAKERSOIREE2023.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Live music: Josh Ward, 9 p.m.
Tickets: mcgrawsmanhattan.com.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SATURDAY
April Fool’s Day.
Summer Hours begin at Sunset Zoo.
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tallgrass Tribute 50K, 20 Mile and 14K, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Registration: $65-$95, runthekonza.com.
Konza Prairie Biological Station.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion Parking, 114 McCall Road.
Drop-Off for Donuts, 9 a.m.-noon.
Donate used books to Dusty Bookshelf and receive free donuts and coffee from Varsity Donuts.
City Park, north side.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Easter Egg Hunt and Open House, 9-11 a.m.
Kids ages 10 and younger can search for eggs with candy, books and more. There will also be raffle prizes.
Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road.
K-State Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For a full list of activities: k-state.edu/openhouse/.
Kansas State University.
Aggieville Showdown, 9:30 a.m.
Cattle show at the Riley County Fairgrounds begins at 9:30 a.m. Aggieville events open at 6 p.m., including a fashion show, vendors, interviews and more.
Riley County Fairgrounds and Aggieville.
Eclectic Charm Outdoor Sale, 10 a.m.
Eclectic Charm, 2125 Fort Riley Lane.
Four Legs and Easter Eggs, 10 a.m.
Bring four legged friends to a pup-focused Easter event.
Tickets: $10-$40, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/four-legs-and-easter-eggs.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Delta Delta Delta Mom’s Weekend Make and Take Workshops at 2 and 3 p.m., DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, and Sunday Funday Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Tread Talk: Quirky Auto Innovations, 11 a.m.
Doug Meloan will present. Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Graduate Brass Recital: Trey Switzer, 1 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Baseball vs West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Liquid Laughs Stand-Up Comedy, 7 p.m.
Featuring Jeremy Ricci, Kalen Reece and Zac Maas.
Tickets: $20 per person, liquidartwinerycom.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Biggs and Friends, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: BPM Trio, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Cody Hibbard, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Ghost Hunting with the Cast of Clue, 10 p.m.
After the show, head on an adventure with the cast of the show and local ghost hunters.
Tickets: $41, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-april/251.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Lunch with the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hy-Vee.
Bass Trombone Recital: Christopher Hovis, 1:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Dueling Pianos, 2 p.m.
No cost to attend.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Spring Cookie Decorating Class, 2-4 p.m.
Taught by Amanda’s Cookie Colony.
Tickets: $40 per person, eventbrite or liquidartwinery.com
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Senior Recital: Lily Linville, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.