040222_mer_new_aggievilleshowdown-6.jpg
Buy Now

Zane Ward adds last minute touches to a cow at the Aggieville Showdown on April 2, 2022. The third-annual edition of this event takes place Saturday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

It’ll be pretty busy around campus Saturday.

The university will be hosting the annual K-State Open House, where community members and students alike can see different groups and activities going on around the school. A full schedule is available on the K-State website. See dancers, hear live music and more.

Tags