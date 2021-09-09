With the 20th anniversary of September 11 this weekend, the Manhattan community will have a remembrance ceremony Friday.
Lt. Col. Robert Darling will discuss the experience he had in the White House bunker on 9/11 at the Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony at 7 p.m. in City Park.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the entire family can come together to see first responder vehicles, activities for kids and more.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
The Manhattan, Bourbon and Blues, 5:30 p.m.
The Manhattan Cocktail Competition and bourbon tasting, with live blues band and food. For Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Tickets: $150-$5,000, 4kidssake.org.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Concert on the Patios, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Grateful Dudes will perform.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Ohio, 7 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Adult and Teen Craft Night: Barn Quilts, 7 p.m.
Each person will design and paint a 12x12 piece of plywood to take home. Supplies provided. Masks recommended.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Get Vaccinated Raffle, 7 p.m.
Show proof of full vaccination for a chance to win prizes, including an autographed football helmet from K-State. One entry per person. Winners do not have to be present to win, but must answer the phone within five minutes.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Pie and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
Try pies from Therapie with specialty cocktails from the bar.
Tickets: $30 per person, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Clear the shelters, 1-5 p.m.
Join T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter in clearing the shelter. Pets will be available at a reduced adoption rate.
T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter.
9/11 Day of Remembrance: 20th Anniversary Event, 5 p.m.
A family night with first responder vehicles, activities for kids, food trucks, vendors and more. The Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony begins at 7 p.m. with Lt. Col. Robert Darling (USMC, Ret.) as he shares his experience in the White House bunker on 9/11/2001.
City Park.
Purple Power Play, 5-9 p.m.
Blue Earth Plaza, 315 S. Third St.
Wildstock 2021, 6 p.m.
DJ Krys, Ben Chaverin and The Black Creatures will perform, followed by headliner Spencer Sutherland.
Bosco Student Plaza.
Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Peacock at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Distant Mountain at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Blue Llama at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Loyola Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
FriYay! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Donuts and DIY Porch Planter or Double Sided Porch Sign at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Grandparents Day adult and child workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Movie: “Sound of Metal” (rated R), 8 p.m.
Free with K-State student ID. Showing will include subtitles.
Also Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Fresno State, 11 a.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Football vs. Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Harmony Junction, 7 p.m.
Fan favorites North Forty and Uncle Steve play the lobby concert series.
No tickets, but $10 cover at the door.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
Fan Experience Jordy Nelson Legends Classic, 10 a.m.
Gates open at 10 a.m.; Sponsor Game begins at 11 a.m.; Home Run Derby begins at noon and Legends Game begins at 1 p.m.
Tickets: $6.25-$75, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, sun and bug protection, and bring water, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Siento y Vivo Flamenco Performance, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
No cost performance from the Kansas City-based ensemble featuring Melinda Hedgecorth, Bea Bledsoe, Antonio Rojas, Rich Wheeler and John Currey.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Movies on the Grass, 8 p.m.
Watch the first two episodes of Peacock’s new show, Rutherford Falls. Then a creator and writer for the series, Sierra Teller Ornelas, will join in a conversation.
Leadership Studies Building, Townhall.