With the 20th anniversary of September 11 this weekend, the Manhattan community will have a remembrance ceremony Friday.

Lt. Col. Robert Darling will discuss the experience he had in the White House bunker on 9/11 at the Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony at 7 p.m. in City Park.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the entire family can come together to see first responder vehicles, activities for kids and more.

Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:

THURSDAY

The Manhattan, Bourbon and Blues, 5:30 p.m.

The Manhattan Cocktail Competition and bourbon tasting, with live blues band and food. For Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Tickets: $150-$5,000, 4kidssake.org.

Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.

Concert on the Patios, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Grateful Dudes will perform.

Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.

K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Ohio, 7 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, Sunny 102.5, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Adult and Teen Craft Night: Barn Quilts, 7 p.m.

Each person will design and paint a 12x12 piece of plywood to take home. Supplies provided. Masks recommended.

Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.

Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.

Get Vaccinated Raffle, 7 p.m.

Show proof of full vaccination for a chance to win prizes, including an autographed football helmet from K-State. One entry per person. Winners do not have to be present to win, but must answer the phone within five minutes.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

Pie and Cocktails, 7 p.m.

Try pies from Therapie with specialty cocktails from the bar.

Tickets: $30 per person, auntiemaes.com

Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.

FRIDAY

Clear the shelters, 1-5 p.m.

Join T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter in clearing the shelter. Pets will be available at a reduced adoption rate.

T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter.

9/11 Day of Remembrance: 20th Anniversary Event, 5 p.m.

A family night with first responder vehicles, activities for kids, food trucks, vendors and more. The Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony begins at 7 p.m. with Lt. Col. Robert Darling (USMC, Ret.) as he shares his experience in the White House bunker on 9/11/2001.

City Park.

Purple Power Play, 5-9 p.m.

Blue Earth Plaza, 315 S. Third St.

Wildstock 2021, 6 p.m.

DJ Krys, Ben Chaverin and The Black Creatures will perform, followed by headliner Spencer Sutherland.

Bosco Student Plaza.

Paint and Sip: Moonlight Seascape, 6 p.m.

Also Kids Kanvas: Peacock at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Distant Mountain at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Blue Llama at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Loyola Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, Sunny 102.5, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

FriYay! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.

Also Donuts and DIY Porch Planter or Double Sided Porch Sign at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Grandparents Day adult and child workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

Movie: “Sound of Metal” (rated R), 8 p.m.

Free with K-State student ID. Showing will include subtitles.

Also Saturday.

Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.

SATURDAY

Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Fresno State, 11 a.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, Sunny 102.5, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State Football vs. Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Harmony Junction, 7 p.m.

Fan favorites North Forty and Uncle Steve play the lobby concert series.

No tickets, but $10 cover at the door.

CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.

SUNDAY

Fan Experience Jordy Nelson Legends Classic, 10 a.m.

Gates open at 10 a.m.; Sponsor Game begins at 11 a.m.; Home Run Derby begins at noon and Legends Game begins at 1 p.m.

Tickets: $6.25-$75, kstatesports.com.

Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.

Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, sun and bug protection, and bring water, if needed. No pets.

No cost.

Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.

Siento y Vivo Flamenco Performance, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

No cost performance from the Kansas City-based ensemble featuring Melinda Hedgecorth, Bea Bledsoe, Antonio Rojas, Rich Wheeler and John Currey.

Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.

K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.

Buser Family Stadium.

Movies on the Grass, 8 p.m.

Watch the first two episodes of Peacock’s new show, Rutherford Falls. Then a creator and writer for the series, Sierra Teller Ornelas, will join in a conversation.

Leadership Studies Building, Townhall.

