PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | 10K race, live music, BINGO and more Emily Porter Contributing writer Mar 16, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walkers and runners will descend upon Aggieville and the surrounding area this Saturday for the St. Patrick’s Day Road 2 Mile and 10K Road Race.The races start at 8 a.m. Participants will circle City Park and end in Aggieville, although the 10K runners will see a little more of the city than the two mile runners and walkers.Registration is between $30 and $45 at stpatsmhk.com if there’s any last minute desire to join.Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.THURSDAYK-State Women’s Basketball vs Wichita State, 6 p.m.Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.Bramlage Coliseum.Wine Tasting, 6 p.m.Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.Trivia on Tap: St. Patrick’s Day Edition, 7 p.m.Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.Live music: Jake Kloefkorn, 8 p.m.Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.FRIDAYSt. Patrick’s Day.K-State Track and Field at UTSA Invitational, all day.Also Saturday.San Antonio, Texas.K-State Women’s Golf vs MountainView Collegiate, all day.Also Saturday and Sunday.Tucson, Arizona.K-State Women’s Tennis vs Texas, 5 p.m.Manhattan.Paint and Sip: For the Love of Coffee, 6 p.m.Also Kids Kanvas: Lady Bugs at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Aspen Shadows at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Whoot at 4 p.m. Sunday.Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.Also DIY Terrarium and Wood Sign Workshop at 6 p.m.Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.K-State Baseball at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.Also 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.Waco, Texas.Ladies Game Night, 6:30 p.m.The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.K-State Men’s Basketball vs Montana State, 8:40 p.m.Watch, listen, live stats: CBS, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.Greensboro, North Carolina.SATURDAY,MARCH 18K-State Rowing at Hornet Invitational, all day.Also Sunday.Sacramento, California.St. Patrick’s Day Road 2 mile and 10K Road Race, 8 a.m.Register: $30-$45, stpatsmhk.com.Aggieville.MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.American Legion Parking, 114 McCall Road.Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Third and Leavenworth streets.Super Hero Breakfast, 10 a.m.Unlimited pancakes, farm activities and a craft.Tickets: a-h-farm.square.site/s/order.A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.Vegetable Gardening Q&A, 10 a.m.Resident farmers Richard and Angela will walk you through the process, give tips and offer suggestions.Britt’s Garden Acres, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.K-State Baseball at Baylor, 2 p.m.Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/ 93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.Waco, Texas.Beginner Waltz Class, 2 p.m.No previous dance experience or partner necessary.Tickets: $15 per person, free for private lesson students.Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.Live music: M31, 8 p.m.Finn's Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.SUNDAYBlood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.K-State Women's Tennis vs Baylor, noon.Manhattan.BINGO and Pole, 3 p.m.Ten chances to win a prize.Elevation Studios, 1125 Laramie St. Let us know what's going on!