From clothes to knickknacks to wooden pieces and even some turkey legs, this year’s Ogden Community Yard Sale had it all.
People flocked to the Ogden Community Center and Ogden City Park on Saturday morning for the outdoor yard sale. People wore masks, used hand sanitizer and stayed six feet apart from one another.
Kim Romanski, director of the Ogden Community Center, was pleased with the turnout Saturday, as about 25 vendors came.
“Get out, fresh air, clear up all your junk that’s been sitting in the house the last few months, clean it up, you know, do a little socializing,” Romanski said about the event Saturday morning. “... Get back to a little normalcy.”
Manhattan resident Arlena Elliott said she needed to get rid of some things, so she decided to come to Ogden to sell some clothes and other items at the yard sale.
“So we’ve had some piles going for a little while, just kind of like the sell, donate piles,” she said.
Elliott said she thought the social distancing measures in place were helpful.
“I think it’s gone great,” she said. “I think they’ve got us spaced out in a good distance.”
Ogden resident William Knicklebine was selling handcrafted wood items at the event, including ring holders and a lazy Susan piece.
He’s created these types of pieces for the last seven to eight years, he said.
“It’s relaxing,” he said about woodworking.
Knicklebine said he is a member of the Kansas Quality Woodworkers Association, which is based in Manhattan. The organization aims to promote an appreciation of woodworking.
The Ogden Community Yard Sale raised funds for Ogden’s Fall Festival. Vendors paid $5 per table at the yard sale. Ogden’s Fall Festival is planned for Sept. 26 from 1 to 11 p.m. at Ogden City Park.