Riley County on Friday called in Kansas First Service air support to combat a fire in the northern part of the county that had burned almost 1,000 acres by the late afternoon.
Officials planned to have two contracted air tankers will fly over the fire.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said firefighters evacuated one home along Blue River Hills Road, east of Riley. Massimi said dispatch received the call around 1:54 p.m.
Riley County Fire District No. 1 responded to the fire, Massimi said. Massimi said Waterville and Fort Riley fire units assisted.
Air support includes aircrafts to stop fires.
Some structures were threatened, but none were damaged, as of Friday evening, officials said.
Blue River Hills Road shut down Friday night.
Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown.
Additionally, Massimi said crews contained a fire earlier Friday at 5868 Deep Creek Road.
Crews put out a fire Thursday night in Randolph along Walnut Creek and Green Randolph Road. This fire was a controlled burn that "got out of hand," Massimi said. That fire burned 200+ acres.
