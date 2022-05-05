The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved a new principal for Eisenhower Middle School.
Dave Martinez, EMS assistant principal, will be promoted to principal on July 1. Current principal Tracy Newell, who has been principal at Eisenhower since July 2013, will leave Kansas for Missouri after his last day on May 18. Newell told The Mercury in March that he will be taking a job as a principal in another school district.
"I feel extremely blessed and excited for the opportunity to serve the staff, students and families of EMS,” he said in a press release.
Previously, Martinez was assistant principal and athletic director at Junction City Middle School before leaving for the same position at EMS in 2014. Before that, he was a fine arts and human services academy leader, an English language learner instructor and a physical education teacher at Junction City High School. He has a master’s degree in education administration from Kansas State University and a bachelor’s in K-12 physical education from Emporia State University.
“We’re excited about that,” Superintendent Marvin Wade said at the meeting. “We know it’s going to be a smooth transition between Mr. Newell and Mr. Martinez, and look forward to working closely with Dave.”
Martinez will make $98,000 per year in his new position.