Local churches are taking a variety of approaches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Churches such as Manhattan Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and Westview Community Church are canceling in-person services and offering online-only. Many churches have temporarily closed and canceled non-essential activities.
However, Manhattan Christian Fellowship Church is one of the churches planning to move forward with in-person services, but it also streams them online.
Manhattan Christian Fellowship’s Sunday worship starts at 10 a.m. at 328 Poyntz Ave. The church recommends people stay about 6 feet apart from one another.
The church posted a letter on social media that said the church identified a separate space for people who are ill, if needed. The letter said the church will use social media and text messages to inform people about postponements or cancellations.
“We want you to know we absolutely value family life with God, your health and safety,” the letter said.
The church is providing soap, hand sanitizer, tissues and trash baskets for those who attend in-person services.
Rev. Gerald L. Vincke, bishop of Salina, announced earlier this week that all Catholic mass services in the area, including those at Manhattan’s Seven Dolors, St. Isidore’s and St. Thomas More, are canceled.
Instead, people can watch mass on the Eternal Word Television Network, a website that livestreams masses.