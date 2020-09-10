A man who was shot by an officer after a domestic disturbance in Junction City Wednesday is in fair condition, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said.
Junction City police officers and Geary County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman reporting a domestic disturbance with shots fired at 425 W. Second St. at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
KBI officials said law enforcement officers created a perimeter around the home after they arrived on scene, and called for the woman, who they did not identify, to exit the residence.
When the woman did, KBI communications director Melissa Underwood said police took her to safety.
Officers tried to make contact with the man in the residence, 70-year-old James Marsh, but when he came out of the house at about 3:20 a.m., Underwood said he was holding a shotgun and fired at police.
One sheriff’s deputy and one police officer fired back, striking Marsh. No officers suffered any injuries during the incident.
Local EMS responded, treated Marsh and took him to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Doctors performed surgery on Marsh, who is in “fair” condition as of Thursday morning.
JCPD requested the help of the KBI to investigate the incident at about 4:10 a.m.
Agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.
Underwood said once the investigation is complete, the KBI will turn over the findings to the Geary County Attorney for review.