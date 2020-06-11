The Junction City Police Department found a missing girl during a traffic stop Tuesday.
According to JCPD, officer Nick Blake stopped a 2019 Nissan rental car for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 at 12:48 p.m. He met with the vehicle occupants, Fulgencio Castillo-Guardado, 37, of Wilmington, California, and a 15-year-old girl.
An initial investigation showed the girl was from El Salvador, and a Maryland relative had reported her missing a few days ago.
Officers arrested Castillo-Guardado on offenses of interference with parental custody, interference with a law enforcement officer and speeding.
Police took the man to Geary County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond pending his first court appearance. They took the girl to juvenile intake and assessment.