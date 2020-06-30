The Junction City Police Department is investigating the case of a dead body found in a storage locker.
The body of a deceased woman was discovered Friday at 2323 N. Jackson St. in an empty storage locker, said JCPD Capt. Trish Giordano.
Police are waiting for fingerprint verification to positively identify the body.
Officials performed an autopsy, and they suspect foul play.
JCPD will release further information after the woman has been identified.
Police ask that anyone with information on this case call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 785-762-8477 or submit a tip online using the link on the JCPD Facebook page.