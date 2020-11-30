Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Monday she hopes to see the coronavirus vaccine administered to local health care providers before Christmas.
“That’s been at the forefront on everyone’s minds,” Gibbs said. “We’re hopefully going to see that vaccine before Christmas, so we’re planning for that, at least the first doses before Christmas.”
According to the state’s plan, health care providers will be the first population to receive the vaccine, Gibbs told The Mercury on Monday morning. This is because these people are more likely to be exposed to the coronavirus.
Emergency Command Center staff met Monday morning to discuss specific plans for the vaccine, Gibbs told the Riley County Commission.
A group of U.S. health advisers are meeting Tuesday to discuss federal distribution of the vaccine. According to the Kansas Department of Health, which has published plans for distribution of a vaccine in the state, to go out to healthcare workers as a priority, followed by workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people aged 65 years and older.