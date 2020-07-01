Officials said Wednesday the shooting death of a 10-year-old Geary County boy was likely accidental.
Geary County deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being shot at a residence on Clarks Creek Road at 2 p.m. June 14.
They found Grady Erichsen suffering from a gunshot wound, and emergency responders took Erichsen to Geary County Community hospital where he later died.
Sheriff David Gilbert said the sheriff’s office is still waiting for a few items in the case to be returned, but “all signs point to accidental shooting.”