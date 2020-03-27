A Fort Riley soldier was found dead in his barracks at Camp Humphreys in South Korea, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.
Spc. Clay Welch, 20, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was found unresponsive on Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the cause of death is still being investigated, but it was not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Welch was a combat medic assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. He had recently deployed with his unit to South Korea in February.
He was the second soldier to die over the weekend at Camp Humphreys. The first was a 25-year-old combat engineer with the 2nd Infantry Division sustainment brigade who was found dead in her barracks on Saturday. Officials said her death is still under investigation as well, but it also was not related to the coronavirus.