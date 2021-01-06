A shed fire in western Geary County Tuesday caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, officials said.
The Geary County Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2519 N. Dietrich Road at 7:38 a.m.
When crews arrived, they discovered a shed at the residence fully engulfed in flames, which were spreading to the home.
Geary County Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Garry Berges said initial units were able to get a “good stop” on the fire in the residence, containing it to one room. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about an hour.
Investigators determined the fire started from heat lamps in the shed igniting straw that the chickens used. The chickens did not survive the fire, and officials did not report any other injuries.
Berges said the Joshua Muckey family owned and occupied the residence, and the American Red Cross is assisting them.
Geary County Fire responded with three pumper units and a tanker unit. Sixteen firefighters from Dickinson County Fire District 1 also responded with four fire units while a Junction City Fire and EMS medical unit arrived on scene for standby.