A Clay Center man was injured Thursday in a crash in Pottawatomie County.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Gerald Taylor, 56, of Clay Center was driving north on Kansas Highway 16, about a mile east of Wheaton, at about 6 a.m. Taylor’s vehicle, a 2019 Mack Truck with a trailer, went off the road and stopped in the ditch of the highway at Wheaton Road.
Emergency responders took Taylor to Community Hospital Onaga for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
The report said Taylor was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.