Manhattan hotel occupancy rates dropped 20.9 percentage points through November 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019, extending the trend of fewer travelers staying at hotels because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hotel occupancy in 2020 through November was 42.7%, down from the 63.6% rate through November 2019, according to Smith Travel Research.
November is the latest month with data available. The average daily rate through November 2020 was $88.26, $13.33 lower than in 2019. The average daily rate through November 2019 was $101.59.
Revenue per room through November 2020 was down at $37.68, a decrease of $26.96 or 41.7%. Revenue per room through November 2019 was $64.64.
Overall hotel revenue was down about $11.5 million through November 2020. Through November 2020, the overall revenue collected was $15.1 million. The overall revenue was $26.7 million through November 2019. That is a decrease of 43.1%
Parks and Rec to put mural at Douglass Activity Center
A mural representing the African-American community in Manhattan will go in at the new Douglass Activity Center this summer.
The Manhattan parks and recreation department is requesting artist proposals to design and create a 14-foot-wide mural in the center, at 925 Yuma Street, to honor “the strength of the Black community in Manhattan.” Officials anticipate completion by June 12, in time for the Juneteeth Celebration on June 19. Mural installation will begin in April, officials said.
Proposals are due to the the parks and recreation department by March 1 at 5 p.m. They must include budget breakdowns not to exceed $13,500.
Appointments
The Manhattan City Commission approved these board appointments Tuesday:
- Mike McCarty, 321 Southwind Road, to a three-year term on the arts and humanities advisory board. The term begins April 1 and ends March 31, 2024.
- Michaeline Chance-Reay, 3026 Cherry Hill Road, reappointed to a three-year term on the arts and humanities advisory board. The terms starts April 1 and expires March 31, 2024.
- Hillary Wahlen, 3140 Bermuda Lane, reappointed to a three-year term on the arts and humanities advisory board. Her term starts April 1 and ends March 31, 2024.
- Dan Engle, 301 S. Fourth Street Suite 130, to a two-year term on the downtown business improvement district advisory board. Engle’s term starts now and ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Commissioner Linda Morse, 2118 Spain Drive, reappointed to a four-year city commission term on the housing authority board of commissioners. Morse’s term begins March 4 and expires March 3, 2025.
- Tucker Graff, 3106 Heritage Court Apt. 145, to fill the unexpired term of Janet Dean plus a full three-year term. Graff’s term starts now and expires March 9, 2024.