The Manhattan City Commission plans to take the next two weeks off before meeting online April 7.
The next two meetings, planned for March 24 and 31, are canceled.
The commission planned to talk about the Aggieville parking garage and parking management at the March 24 work session. Commissioners planned to discuss updates to the Unified Development Ordinance, a document that contains city development and land use regulations, on March 31.
The commission will likely discuss these topics instead at the April 7 legislative session.
City manager Ron Fehr said the city will likely use Zoom, which offers remote teleconferencing, to broadcast the meetings. The decision to meet through digital means instead of in-person is to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The public can submit comments about the published agenda for meetings going forward prior to the meeting. People also can submit comments about non-related agenda items at the first meeting of each month.
Fehr said there is a possibility of the city commission hosting a digital town hall meeting for commissioners to address specific issues in the future.
Reddi pausing U.S. Senate campaign
Mayor Usha Reddi announced on social media earlier this week that she is temporarily pausing her campaign for U.S. Senate because of the coronavirus.
“To be clear, reducing the spread of the virus in this city is my first, second, and third priority,” Reddi said on Twitter. “Before our campaign hits the road again, our team will strive to demonstrate the values this campaign represents.”
Reddi, running as a Democrat, instructed her campaign team to “focus on keeping themselves and their families healthy while we all navigate the unknown road ahead.”
She said her campaign is scaling back outreach in traveling and communications. She also said there will be no fundraisers or donor calls.
Reddi, elected twice to the Manhattan City Commission and longtime USD 383 educator, announced her campaign to replace Sen. Pat Roberts back in August.
Library extends closure
The Manhattan Public Library announced Thursday that it would remain closed to the public indefinitely.
Last week, officials planned to keep the library closed to the public until March 30 because of coronavirus concerns.
All programs remain on hold, and book donations will not be accepted until further notice.
Items currently checked out will not be due until the library reopens, and no fines will be accrued during the closure.
However, if people want to return items to the library, the southwest walk-up book drop will be open.
Items currently on hold will be held for until after the library reopens.