AGAPE FAMILY
CHURCH
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn this Sunday, 11 a.m. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online.
Also, listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship. Worship Service begins at 10:30 am. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the July 9th Worship Service. Sunday School is at 9:15 am. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Brian Sturm is our guest speaker. He will be preaching from 2 Timothy 1:13-2:7 and the title of the sermon is Strengthened for the Work. Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Pastor Laurie Lewis will give the message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship. Our service is also online through our webpage. Sidewalk Sunday School for children is at 9:30 am. This Saturday, July 8 is Family Fun Day for all ages from 1 to 3 pm. Please see our webpage and Facebook for all the details. Everyone who comes will have a great time! We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, fccmanhattan.org
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL
Shared Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Isabel Call will preach. Zoom option is available. Special music provided by the handbell choir. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers and in-person dining. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Is God a Racist?” Deuteronomy 7 and Galatians 10. Youth have a craft project.
Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a Bible message. A messions report will be presented.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Men’s Bible study Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the church. Children’s Bible study Wednesday 4-5 p.m. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
SAINT LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Rev Dave Gruoner has the message this week; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
SAINT PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
A Celebration of the Holy Eucharist with Rev. Margaret McGhee, Celebrant, is at 9 am. Following worship, we will enjoy coffee and donuts in the Common Room. Lectio Divina, contemplation of Scripture, meets Saturdays at 11 am. St. Paul’s serves a free breakfast on Tuesday and Friday morning, 7 to 8:30 am. We are at 601 Poyntz Ave.