Champion Teamwear, a local division of Hanesbrands, donated 2,000 face masks on Saturday to the Manhattan city government for distribution to area businesses as they begin reopening.
The company made the donation to recognize the city’s efforts in recently creating the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force, which aims to provide guidance on resuming operations at businesses after the statewide stay-at-home order expires at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
“As a local business we understand the hardships that Manhattan and surrounding businesses are facing,” Jeff Johansen, senior vice president of marketing, said in a press release. “Fortunately, we are able to tap into our global supply chain to make these masks available to area businesses as they begin the reopening process. The mayor’s forward thinking on creating the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force should help Manhattan and the Flint Hills region become one of the first economies in Kansas to rebound quicker and stronger.”
Mayor Usha Reddi thanked the company for stepping up to help other local businesses.
The masks will be provided to area businesses that were identified in phase one of Gov. Laura Kelly’s state reopening order.
This includes most businesses but excludes bars, gyms, indoor leisure places, beauty service providers and businesses where close contact cannot be avoided.
The Chambers of Commerces in Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties will distribute the masks.
Riley County and Manhattan will have 1,300 masks to give out. Businesses will be limited to 20 masks each on a first-come, first-served basis.
Any Riley County or Manhattan business classified as a retail or restaurant business under the state reopening plan can fill out a request form at manhattan.org/FormCenter/Mask-Request-6/Mask-Request-42.
If there is a need for more masks, officials will create a waiting list.